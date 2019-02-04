Several months after a jaguar named Valerio mauled and killed several animals at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, the jaguar habitat will reopen to the public, the zoo announced Monday afternoon.

Valerio, the zoo's 160 pound 3-year-old jaguar, escaped through a stainless steel wire barrier in the roof of its enclosure before going onto kill nine animals in the zoo in July.

His deadly path included alpacas named Noel, Michia, Alexandria, Daisy and Lil Melody, an emu named Elmo, and foxes named Copper and Rusty. Some of those animals were found dead while others died later.

"Following several months of research, manufacturing and repairs, Audubon Zoo will reopen the jaguar habitat," the zoo announced Monday. "The Zoo has been caring for its male jaguar behind the scenes while the exhibit was undergoing modifications to exceed current industry standards."

He’ll be the only jaguar in the exhibit when he returns. The 21-year-old female jaguar that shared the enclosure with Valerio died in September of kidney failure.