Jack Strain was for two decades one of the most powerful men in St. Tammany Parish, able to award the jobs, contracts and other political spoils that go with running a sheriff's office in a large, wealthy parish.

This year, however, with Strain currently in the jail he used to run, his name will have a different kind of power.

The former five-term sheriff was indicted and arrested Tuesday on allegations of rape, incest and other sex crimes. Even though he hasn't been in office since 2016, his name likely will once again be at the center of political races in St. Tammany Parish, especially the race for the office he held for so many years.

This year's sheriff's race was already expected to be intense. The man who defeated Strain in 2015, Randy Smith, is facing a challenge from former Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz, as well as Nick Tranchina. All three are former deputies who served under Strain.

Lentz was there the longest and rose the highest, eventually becoming chief deputy, while Smith left the Sheriff's Office in 2010, winning election as Slidell's police chief.

Smith appeared to seize on that difference in tenure just hours after Strain was brought to the jail in handcuffs.

Calling the acts Strain is accused of "atrocities," Smith said he had cooperated in every way with the investigation, which was conducted by Louisiana State Police. He also said he had been "duty-bound" to investigate whether Strain's "associates or colleagues were complicit or aware of any of the information that we learned upon investigating."

That last comment was seen by many as a shot at Lentz, Smith's chief rival in the race.

Within hours, Lentz retorted.

"The thinly veiled implication that I or anyone who worked under Strain had knowledge of such criminal behavior is patently offensive and absurd," Lentz said. "Had I known of any criminal wrongdoing by the former sheriff, I'd have taken appropriate action."

The third candidate in the race, former Deputy Nick Tranchina, did not issue a statement Tuesday. But he said Thursday that he didn't think anybody in the Sheriff's Office knew anything about what Strain is accused of.

The nature of the charges against Strain — sex crimes against children — makes any attempt to use them as campaign material a political minefield, political consultants and other experts said.

UNO political scientist Ed Chervenak said the severity of the accusations against Strain makes this a particularly unusual case.

"This is in a class all by itself," Chervenak said, noting that it's different from run-of-the-mill sex scandals, such as extramarital affairs. Even the scandal surrounding Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, who admitted sending inappropriate texts to a 17-year-old boy in 2016, pales compared to the allegations of incest and rape now swirling around Strain.

"Being a sexual predator, that's a completely different thing," said Chervenak.

Corruption or a scandal involving money would be much more likely to be batted around between candidates on the campaign trail, said Karen Carvin Shachat, a political consultant based on the south shore. But with crimes like those Strain is accused of, candidates need to be wary, she said.

"I would approach this very delicately," she said, with a caveat: If it comes out that there was knowledge within the Sheriff's Office of some of this, "then it's a different scandal," she said, one that could taint anyone connected to it.

Jay Connaughton, another political consultant, said that if he was advising Lentz, he would encourage him to express his disgust and outrage and then not say anything else about Strain.

"To spend any time talking about anything he wasn’t a part of is a mistake," Connaughton said. "The more he talks about it, the more at risk he is."

This isn't the first year that a political connection to Strain will mean political baggage for some candidates.

Brian Trainor, a former top Strain lieutenant who ran for district attorney in 2014, had the full support of his boss. But at the time, a number of critical news stories related to a work-release program Strain had privatized were beginning to chip away at his reputation.

Trainor worked for both Strain and former District Attorney Walter Reed, who was already embroiled in a corruption scandal that would eventually see him convicted on numerous counts.

Trainor struggled to overcome those hurdles and lost the 2014 race to Warren Montgomery.

"I wasn’t personal friends with Walter Reed or Jack Strain, but you would think that we were lifelong friends," Trainor said of the way their relationships were portrayed by his opponents. He was repeatedly forced to remind people that he wasn't Strain, he said.

Even after five years to reflect on his loss, Trainor had little advice to offer the sheriff candidates.

"I don't know how to overcome it," he said.

