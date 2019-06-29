A panel of New Orleans ferry riders, transit advocates and city officials would meet at least quarterly to discuss improvements to the city’s ferry operations under a plan endorsed by a City Council committee.
The committee would make recommendations each year to the Regional Transit Authority and the council’s Transportation and Airport Committee.
“The thought behind this is we have not had consistent oversight of ferry operations,” said Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who sponsored the plan and whose district includes both ends of the Canal Street ferry. “It has been treated more as an afterthought over many years.”
The RTA and its private management firm, Transdev, assumed control of the Canal Street and Chalmette ferries five years ago. Until then, the boats had been managed by the state Department of Transportation & Development.
Meanwhile, plans by the RTA and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration to dramatically redesign the boats and terminals on the Canal Street route have come in for criticism from some community leaders, who say the plans were made without community input and the projects are behind schedule and over budget.
Under Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, the RTA has had to rebid the terminal job. And while the new high-speed boats have been built, they have repeatedly failed inspections.
Palmer said at least nine members would serve on the panel, including representatives of the city, neighborhood groups and transit advocacy groups.
The full council will consider the plan at a future meeting.