Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in Jefferson Parish late Thursday night, according to authorities.
Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer, a spokesman for State Police, said that troopers began investigating the deadly crash about 11 p.m. when a cyclist was hit on Earhart Expressway near Dickory Avenue.
The crash took the life of 64-year-old Daniel L. Green, a resident of New Orleans, authorities said.
In a release, Sandifer said Green was traveling northbound on Earhart Expressway on a bicycle as 57-year-old Brenda Butler, a Marrero resident, was driving northbound in the right lane of of the road in a 2006 Kia Sportage.
Green's bicycle had no lights or reflectors, and he was wearing dark-colored clothing, State Police said. As Butler approached Green from behind, she tried to avoid hitting him, but couldn't. The Kia struck the bicycle and Green was ejected from his seat, according to the release.
Green was transported from the scene to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he succumbed to his injuries, Sandifer said. Butler was uninjured, and State Police said impairment on her part was not a factor in the crash.
Results are pending from a toxicology sample, and the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.
In the release, Sandifer referred to state law stating that cyclists cannot ride on a state highway, parish road, or city street between sunset and sunrise unless their bicycle is equipped with lamps and reflectors.