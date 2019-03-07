Touro Infirmary bills itself as "where babies come from" in local advertising campaigns, and indeed, more babies are born there than at any other hospital in the metro area.
But Touro is also the most dangerous area hospital when it comes to the likelihood a mother will suffer serious complications during birth, according to a scathing report from USA Today.
The newspaper analyzed billing data from over 7 million births across 13 states over a four-year span, and identified 120 "outlier" hospitals across those states where the median rate of serious complications was at least twice as high as the national media of 1.4 percent.
About one in eight hospitals the newspaper looked at exceeded that threshold, and Touro was among them. USA Today's report led with the story of Felicia West, a New Orleans woman who died after giving birth at Touro in 2012.
Touro's rate of serious complications was roughly 2.8 percent, according to USA Today -- double the national median of 1.4 percent, but lower than most of the other 119 outlier hospitals the newspaper flagged as problematic. Touro stood out in part because its rates of complications were so much higher than every other hospital in the metro area where babies are born.
"Seven hospitals deliver all the [the city of New Orleans's] babies. Of them, Touro’s maternity patients were far more likely to face serious complications," the report noted.
Touro sent USA Today a statement saying the hospital it serves a “medically vulnerable” population.
“Lifestyle diseases, the high cost of healthcare, delaying or non-compliance with medical treatment, limited care coordination, poor health, high rates of poverty and high rates of morbidity are all realities of our state and community,” it said.
But USA Today's analysis strongly suggested that the high complication rates found at Touro compared to other New Orleans-area hospitals are a result of the quality of care, as opposed to other factors such as the demographics of Touro's patients.
For instance, the rates of complications for white and black mothers differ dramatically at Touro, as they do nationally. But the rate of complications for both white and black mothers is much higher at Touro than at other area hospitals, the newspaper found. USA Today's analysis found white mothers giving birth at Touro had three times the rate of complications as white women at other area hospitals, while for black women the rate of complications at Touro was more than twice as high as at other area hospitals.
Touro's statement said the newspaper's data analysis was “unsound," USA Today reported, without offering details.
Click here for complete data from Touro and other hospitals studied.