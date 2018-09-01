ADL, formerly the Anti-Defamation League, has selected Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System, and Steve Gleason, founder of Team Gleason, as this year’s winners of the A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award.
“This year’s award recipients were chosen because they have changed the way in which we think about health, ability and well-being, and they have shown a commitment to breaking down barriers that people face every day in accessing health care,” said Aaron Ahlquist, ADL’s south central regional director.
“Warner Thomas is a visionary leader who has guided Ochsner Health System to prioritize innovation, inclusivity and diversity, and a holistic approach to patient health. Steve Gleason, through Team Gleason, has fundamentally changed perceptions around ability and neuromuscular disorders, while inspiring countless others to change their understanding of perseverance and possibility."
He said both men "actively seek to make a positive and lasting impact for individuals and communities facing adversity, and work to overcome those challenges, and they represent the best of ADL’s mission to seek justice and fair treatment for all.”
Under Thomas’ leadership, Ochsner has become a national and global destination for health care. It is the only Louisiana hospital recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a “best hospital” in three specialty categories.
Gleason, who played with the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2008, is best remembered for his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons on the night the Superdome reopened after Hurricane Katrina.
Gleason was diagnosed in January 2011 with ALS. Since then, he has personified strength and hope, helping to educate people about ALS and inspiring others who have been diagnosed with neuromuscular diseases. He and his wife, Michel, formed Team Gleason to help accomplish these goals.
The award will be presented at the annual A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award Dinner at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans on Dec. 5.
Tickets are available at www.adl.org/botnicktorch or by contacting the local ADL office at new-orleans@adl.org or (504) 780-5602.