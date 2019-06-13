Accidents involving at least one overturned vehicle closed stretches of I-10 west and east across separate parts of the New Orleans area and caused to heavy traffic Thursday morning.
An area of I-10 west was shut down after the crash about 6:50 a.m., and traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Veteran's Boulevard exit in Metairie. At least four vehicles could be seen involved in the wreck, with one on its side.
The vehicles were in the process of being removed and lanes were beginning to be reopened as of 7:35 a.m. Traffic was detoured past the area and rejoined I-10 with traffic backed up as far as Clearview Boulevard.
Another accident on the east bound Crescent City Connection about 7:12 a.m. blocked lanes and led to traffic backed up as far as Clearview Parkway.
About 7:32 a.m., a disabled vehicle in the center lane of I-10 westbound at Orleans Avenue also led to snarled traffic.
