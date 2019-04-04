Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday unanimously selected River Birch as the contractor to operate and maintain the gas and leachate collection system at the parish landfill in Waggaman.
Those systems were managed separately under the prior contracts and putting them under a single comapany has been a goal for over a year, said Mike Lockwood, the parish’s director of environmental affairs.
The failure of these systems was key to odor problems at the landfill as gasses created by the decomposition of garbage escaped into the air.
River Birch also has the contract to process and supply the landfill gas to the nearby Cornerstone chemical plant, which uses it as fuel. The company edged out APTIM Inc., its only competition for rights to the contract, which will now be negotiated with the parish.
APTIM previously handled the gas collection system. The leachate collection system in the older, closed sections of the landfill is the subject of dispute between the parish and the landfill’s operator, Waste Connections.
The parish contends the leachate system, which captures the water that runs out of the covered mounds of garbage, has been the responsibility of Waste Connections since it was hired years ago. The contract, however, stipulates the system needs to have proven itself functional for at least 30 days, something the company contends never happened.
River Birch, which operates landfills on both sides of the parish dump, has its own history with the parish, having been selected under Aaron Broussard’s administration to
That agreement collapsed amid a political scandal, but the company began assisting the parish in its efforts to sort out its problems with the landfill last year. It also purchased the small landfill gas collection plant on the facility and has the contract to supply the gas to Cornerstone, with the parish taking a cut of the proceeds.
A parish committee that evaluated the cost and technical aspects of the proposals and scored River Birch’s proposal higher, 388 to 264.