People who have spent years asking for a quality boat launch on the St. Charles Parish side of Des Allemands apparently will get their wish, as Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this month that the parish will get $1.8 million to build one.
The project is one of 23 the state picked out of more than 350 applications looking for a piece of the $60 million set aside from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement to fund recreation projects.
Billy Woodruff, who lives in Des Allemands and represents the area on the Parish Council, said an exact location along Bayou Des Allemands hasn’t been finalized, but he’s certain the finished product will make the years of work he and others have put in worth it.
“We could have a fabulous boat launch,” Woodruff said.
The parish had an agreement in 2012 to acquire 3 acres of property from a landowner for construction of a boat launch, but that agreement has since expired.
St. Charles is looking to acquire 15 acres of additional property from the landowner on undeveloped land a little less than a mile south of Des Allemands, according to a federal environmental assessment.
A new boat launch would mean more parking for trailers with boats, which might attract future bass fishing tournaments, Woodruff said.
“We don’t really have much of a boat launch right now,” he said, but a new one “would help out a lot because we do have a lot of commercial fishing,” mainly for catfish and crabs.
This project is separate from a proposed boat launch that caused much controversy last year in St. Charles Parish because of questions about the ownership of the land involved and allegations of political favoritism.
St. Charles is one of nine parishes that received part of the money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement. A 2010 explosion on an oil rig near the Mississippi River delta killed 11 workers and caused over 200 million gallons of crude oil to spill into the Gulf of Mexico.
"The wheels of government sometimes turn slow — more slowly than we would like," Edwards said in announcing the award of the money.
Woodruff had similar thoughts, saying the parish went through a lot of red tape to reach this point, including having a previous attempt at building a boat launch denied after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it would have interfered with levee work it was doing. That’s not expected to be an issue this time.
“At a time when we are investing in our infrastructure such as drainage, pump stations and hurricane protection, it is refreshing to see the state recognize St. Charles Parish,” parish President Larry Cochran said. “Being awarded $1.8 million for a boat launch in Des Allemands gives our citizens a much-needed quality of life and additional recreational opportunities. We are thankful for this funding and appreciate the consideration given to St. Charles Parish.”