In the days before Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a major leadership shake-up at the Sewerage & Water Board last month, she held at least one private phone meeting with a majority of the utility’s board of directors, an apparent violation of the state's open meetings law, emails obtained by The Lens show.

Cantrell also scheduled a second phone meeting in late August, hours before holding a press conference to announce the changes. It appears that a majority of the board planned to participate in the second call as well.

Under state law, when a majority of a public board's members meet to deliberate or receive information about any matter within their jurisdiction, they are required to announce the meeting in advance and allow the public to attend. Circumventing open meetings by conducting public business in private or by phone is also prohibited.

At the press conference on Aug. 20, Cantrell delivered some shocking news. Just two weeks before a permanent director was set to start work Sept. 3, the mayor said, she would ask the S&WB to oust the agency's interim director, Jade Brown Russell, and replace her with retired Coast Guard Rear Adm. David Callahan.

Cantrell also revealed that three deputy directors were resigning at her request. The deputy directors — Sharon Judkins, Ronald Doucette and Valerie Rivers — had all recently received large raises, even though the agency had decided to end a moratorium on cutting off water service to delinquent customers, citing a cash shortage.

But four days before the news conference announcing the staff changes, Cantrell sent an email to board members asking them to join her on a conference call the next morning.

Seven board members confirmed that they would join the call. Including Cantrell, who serves as board president, it appears that eight of the 10 board members participated. Cantrell told the members that Russell would also be on the call.

Cantrell later organized a second conference call for the morning of Aug. 20, before her press conference. In an email, Cantrell listed three topics of conversation for the call under the heading “moving parts”: resignations/terminations effective 8/20, march toward Sept. 3, and public request process.

“The last call went well given the circumstances,” Cantrell wrote.

Five of the board members said they would be on the call. Assuming Cantrell was on the call herself, that brought the total to six — a legal majority of the board.

In a Tuesday email to The Lens, Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell said no secret meeting occurred prior to Cantrell’s announcement of the S&WB leadership changes.

“The mayor engaged in fact-finding calls with multiple concerned parties,” Tidwell wrote. “Any potential violation of open meetings regulation was remedied by the formal meeting of the board, properly noticed and publicized," on Aug. 21.

Tidwell did not immediately respond to questions about what was discussed during the calls.

This is the second time recently that Cantrell’s administration appears to have skirted the open meetings law in advance of major staffing decisions.

Last month, the mayor demanded that the board of the city’s 911 system meet to fire the agency’s director. Though the law requires specific public notice in advance, a notice for that meeting did not show what the meeting was about, listing only a “personnel action.”

Cantrell’s press conference on Aug. 20 was held at the same time as a City Council Public Works Committee meeting, where council members had planned to grill S&WB officials on the utility's billing problems and the raises for top officials. But because of the leadership overhaul, no agency officials showed up.

At the meeting, City Councilman Jason Williams questioned how the decision to replace the executive director could have been made without a formal, public meeting of the S&WB. He said it appeared that the decision had been made over the weekend, outside of public view.

“This should have happened in a public meeting, as I understand it,” Williams said.

Tidwell denied that at the time.

“There was no ‘secret meeting’ held to install a new executive director at the S&WB,” Tidwell wrote in an Aug. 20 email to The Lens. “As the mayor said in her press conference today, a decision will be made at a public meeting — called for tomorrow afternoon.”

