The Rev. Hill Riddle, who in 19 years as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans helped his Episcopal community bridge the worlds of poverty and wealth in the name of the Gospel, died at home Sunday of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 82.
Riddle came to New Orleans from his native Virginia in 1984 and found that his new church, on Jackson Avenue, sat in close proximity to both the privileged Garden District neighborhood and the impoverished St. Thomas public housing project.
Trinity’s prosperous congregation, then one of the larger Episcopal communities in the country, included "silk-stocking" families who rode in the city’s old-line Carnival krewes and helped direct its social scene.
Over time, Riddle steered Trinity toward a growing awareness of racial and economic inequality, much of it in the church’s own neighborhood.
Trinity forged links with neighborhood health and anti-poverty programs, funded local micro-businesses that banks would not touch, and started in-house workshops that demonstrated to willing church members that racism could be institutional and systemic, as well as personal.
“He was able to work with old-time liberals like me and very conservative people as well,” said the Rev. Bill Barnwell, a longtime friend. “He could always see the other side. After many years I learned he had been a debater in high school and his team won the championship, with Hill taking the side he actually disagreed with.”
At the same time, Riddle launched ministries that appealed to more traditional tastes. Trinity began a spiritual counseling center and sent medical missions to Central America.
An opera lover, Riddle recruited organist and music director Albinas Prizgintas, a top-notch musician whose Trinity Artist Series for years presented free concerts at the church by local musicians. Trinity’s “Bach Around the Clock” event continues as an annual weekend marathon of Baroque and other musical works.
Riddle’s idea of a church was as a place that both challenged and nurtured. Barnwell said Riddle nourished small faith-sharing groups at Trinity because “the larger a church is, the smaller it has to be” for its members.
He also once observed that “there are numerous places and times to be with like-minded people. But the church is not one of them.”
Riddle’s tolerance had firm boundaries as well. Even though, in a series of essays published after his retirement in 2003, he could downplay the differences in theology between various Christian denominations, he was firm in his commitment to the Christian tradition over others.
He could be tart about that. “I have a problem with people who say they’re (merely) ‘spiritual,’ ” he once said. “I say, ‘What, you want to glow in the dark? You’ve got to have some direction to it.’ ”
Riddle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Macon; two sons, Hill Jr. and Clement, of Hendersonville, N.C.; a daughter, Elizabeth Hoover, of Alexandria, Va.; a brother, Charles, of Norfolk, Va.; and four grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave. A reception will follow. Interment will be private.