More than $1.6 million had been raised for nonprofits before most people even arrived to work Tuesday morning during the start of the sixth annual Give NOLA Day, a 24-hour marathon of philanthropic giving for nonprofits in the New Orleans region.
By 8:30 a.m., more than 9,870 donations had poured in for for more than 675 organizations in the New Orleans region as the Greater New Orleans Foundation event got started, with numbers steadily rising every minute.
The event began at 12:01 a.m. and aims to reap in more than $5.6 million in gifts -- the amount raised last year -- before the clock strikes midnight.
Give NOLA Day is affiliated with the national Give Local America and is intended to raise money for hundreds of local nonprofits in a single day. The event features more than 700 participating nonprofits from 13 parishes in southeast Louisiana.
In past years, about a third of the gifts had been of $10, the minimum amount allowed on the fundraising site, according to Andy Kopplin, the foundation's CEO and president. "It allows everybody to be a philanthropist and a supporter of these organizations," he said.