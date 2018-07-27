Pearl River Mayor David McQueen, who qualified to run for re-election last week, is facing a challenge to his candidacy from Jay Wylie, a Pearl River resident and registered voter, who filed a lawsuit in 22nd Judicial District Court on Friday that says McQueen doesn't live in the town.
Friday was the deadline for challenging the qualifications of candidates in the Nov. 6 election.
Wylie filed the lawsuit himself Friday, but attorney Tony LeMon said he will enroll as Wylie's attorney Monday. The matter will be heard before Judge Billy Buras on Tuesday morning.
LeMon said that state law requires candidates to have lived in the town limits for at least a year prior to qualifying, but Wylie's suit contends that the property where McQueen now lives is outside the Pearl River town limits.
The suit says that while David McQueen and Carl McQueen applied for annexation of their land into the town in April 2011, an investigation into annexation documents shows that they did not comply with state or municipal law or with an annexation agreement between the town and St. Tammany Parish.
"It is also noteworthy that the Assessor's Office does not collect any municipal taxes from the defendant ... for the 'domicile as declared by the candidate,' " the suit says, adding that if the property were in the town limits, those taxes would have been collected.
McQueen, who listed his address as 40008 Old Hwy. 11 on his qualifying papers, said Friday that the land was annexed into the city in 2011, along with that of his neighbors. He built a house on the land and just moved there recently, he said, selling his other house.
"Everything was done legal," he said, in compliance with state, parish and town laws. The parish has to approve annexations, and the town must do so by ordinance, he said, and both of those steps were taken.
LeMon said Wylie's contention is that the annexation was defective.
But the mayor said that he found the ordinance annexing the land on Thursday, when Alderwoman Kathryn Walsh came to the office to say she was about to be subpoenaed for town records.
"We did find the original ordinance, in the files instead of in the ordinance book," McQueen said.
The mayor said he has lived in Pearl River his entire life and would never have moved to property outside the town.
Records from the St. Tammany Parish Assessor's Office show no municipal taxes have been assessed on McQueen's property, although the town of Pearl River levies a 9.98-mill tax.
"That's the parish’s fault, not my fault," McQueen said of the apparent failure to tax his property.
McQueen, who defeated six-term Mayor James Lavigne in 2014, previously served on the town's Board of Aldermen.
Ironically, as an alderman, he introduced an ordinance that called for the town to pay for residency challenges.
McQueen had voted against a similar ordinance in 2010, but in 2014 both he and Lavigne were trying to derail the candidacy of a third candidate, Clay Harper, insisting that he didn't live within town limits.
The ordinance ensured that the town would have to foot the bill for legal challenges to candidates.
McQueen has drawn opposition in his bid for a second term from Lora Cutrer, a member of the Board of Aldermen. If he were to be disqualified from the race, she would automatically be elected.
"I'm definitely in town. They can file all the suits they want," McQueen said.