Thirteen rail cars carrying grain jumped the tracks between Fried and Richard streets in Gretna.
No hazardous materials were being carried, and no one was injured, Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said.
The city has closed Ocean Avenue, Hamilton Street, Wiedman Street, Romain Street, and Richard Street between 4th and 1st streets.
It will be about 48 hours before the issue is resolved, the city said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The site is right near a proposed rail spur opposed by the city, and the accident highlights safety issues raised in that debate.
Stay with The Advocate as this story develops.