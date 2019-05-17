Gretna train
Advocate photo by Chris Granger -- Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant and Councilman-At-Large Wayne Rau look at the detailed train on Thursday.

Thirteen rail cars carrying grain jumped the tracks between Fried and Richard streets in Gretna.

No hazardous materials were being carried, and no one was injured, Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said.

The city has closed Ocean Avenue, Hamilton Street, Wiedman Street, Romain Street, and Richard Street between 4th and 1st streets.

It will be about 48 hours before the issue is resolved, the city said.

Gretna officials strongly oppose plan for new rail for crude oil trains through downtown

The site is right near a proposed rail spur opposed by the city, and the accident highlights safety issues raised in that debate.

051819 Gretna train derailment map

