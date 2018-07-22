An LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans professor and administrator will serve as director of New Orleans' Health Department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration announced Friday.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno is the director of LSU Emergency Medicine’s Division of Community Health Relations and Engagement and has focused her professional career on emergency medicine, violence intervention and ensuring access to health care.
“The work that has to be done is on the ground, and Dr. Avegno has been there as a partner with the city, as a strong voice for health equity,” Cantrell said in a statement. “Addressing health disparities means embracing the full scope of what public health touches: housing, education, culture and equality of opportunity. Jennifer has been an advocate for our most vulnerable communities. Her leadership and experience will be an asset for the Health Department.”
Avegno is a New Orleans native who graduated from the University of Notre Dame before getting a master's in sociology from Tulane and her medical degree from LSU, finishing her residency at Charity Hospital just before Hurricane Katrina.
She serves as an administrator and professor at LSU as well as working as a doctor in University Medical Center’s emergency department.
She has done professional work and research on how social factors play a role in health, including access and barriers to healthcare, violence intervention and prevention, sexual assault, human trafficking and homelessness.