Editor Peter Kovacs visited with WWL-TV on Sunday to break down The Times-Picayune returning to daily home delivery this week, as the newspaper combines forces with The New Orleans Advocate.
The Times-Picayune was purchased in May by Dathel and John Georges, who bought The Advocate in 2013 and launched The New Orleans Advocate that year, after The Times-Picayune cut back home delivery to three days a week. The purchase also includes nola.com, the state’s largest website.
Watch the full video interview below or click here to read a transcript of the conversation via WWL-TV.
If readers want to enjoy the benefits of daily home-delivery, they can upgrade their subscription to seven days a week by calling 504.529.0522 or going online to theadvocateoffers.com and using promo code TATP.