Allan Bissinger, a New Orleans executive who was active in civic affairs, especially those involving the Jewish community, died Thursday of pancreatic cancer at his New Orleans home. He was 66.
A lifelong New Orleanian, Bissinger was president of Electrical Sales Corp., which his father, Roger Bissinger, had founded in 1949.
He was instrumental in building Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Inc., better known as LCMC Health, a medical alliance of five hospitals and more than 2,000 doctors, said Dr. Stephen Hales, a pediatrician who worked with Bissinger on this project.
It began, Hales said, with his telephone call to Bissinger when the New Orleans area was still struggling to recover from the damage that Hurricane Katrina had wrought in August 2005. At that time, Hales said, he was immediate past leader of the Children’s Hospital board, and Bissinger had held a similar position at Touro Infirmary.
Hales suggested that the two hospitals should form a partnership, which turned out to be the beginning of LCMC Health.
“Allan’s steady and calm leadership was key,” he said, adding that, at board meetings, “Allan was rarely the first and never the loudest or longest to speak, but very often the wisest. And we all listened.”
At that time, Bissinger also led the Jewish Federation’s board of trustees.
The federation and the Jewish Foundation of Louisiana issued this statement after Bissinger’s death: “Allan’s leadership steered the Greater New Orleans Jewish community through the worst of Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath, resulting in a restoration of the community back to pre-storm population levels and the stabilization of community agencies.”
For that achievement, Bissinger received the federation’s award that had been named for his father. He and his family also received the Jewish Endowment Foundation’s Tzedakah Award, which recognizes charitable giving, in 2011.
Bissinger, a former member and officer of the foundation’s board, was also a past president of the Jewish Community Center and a past chairman of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.
“Allan was guided by an inner moral compass that was ennobling,” said Walter Isaacson, a cousin. “In any discussion, he listened, he laughed, and he cut through the clutter to figure out the right path.”
Bissinger also was a past president of the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club.
Tennis was one of his passions, said Hales, a frequent tennis partner. “He played tennis like he approached everything else: with joy and purpose,” Hales said. “He was a fine tennis player and even better company on the court.”
Bissinger, who was born in 1952, graduated from De La Salle High School and Auburn University, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Pugh Bissinger; two sons, Brett Bissinger of State College, Pennsylvania, and Scott Bissinger of New Orleans; a daughter, Brook Bissinger of New Orleans; his mother, Marjorie Bissinger of New Orleans; and a sister, Nancy Bissinger Timm of New Orleans.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Touro Synagogue, 4238 St. Charles Ave. Burial will be private. Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.