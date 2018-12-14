Federal authorities have alleged that the private operators of a work-release program in Slidell paid kickbacks to former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, but the former Strain associate who operated a second private work-release facility in the parish says there was no hanky-panky in his operation.
Marlin Peachey, a former owner of Northshore Workforce Solutions, which managed the Covington-based work-release, made his remarks after current Sheriff Randy Smith suggested in an interview Thursday that the Covington program was also under federal scrutiny.
"Northshore Workforce did it right," Peachey said Friday. "There was no payoff to Jack Strain.”
The Covington facility was shut down by Strain in 2014 after a series of escapes and amid scrutiny from the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections and the state Office of Inspector General.
But Peachey, who was Strain's former campaign treasurer, said no wrongdoing was discovered and his operation is not part of the federal probe that recently resulted in federal bribery charges against two of Strain's former top aides.
State Inspector General Stephen Street confirmed Friday that his office, which had sent a letter in 2014 to Northshore Workforce telling the firm to preserve all documents, released it from that requirement in 2017. He said his office conducted a thorough review and has closed the file, unless it receives additional information.
"The available evidence did not establish probable cause that a criminal offense occurred," he said.
Peachey said he now wonders if the real reason Strain shut down his program in 2014 was to benefit the Slidell work-release program. A year earlier, Strain had turned over management of the Slidell program to a private firm that was mostly owned by the adult children of two members of the then-sheriff's inner circle, David Hanson Sr. and Clifford "Skip" Keen. Previously, the Slidell operation had been run in-house.
Peachey said that federal investigators, who spoke to him about two years ago, raised the possibility of that motivation for Strain's action, adding that they know more about the situation than he does. Most of their questions dealt with the Slidell workforce facility, he said.
When Strain closed the 214-bed Covington facility in March 2014 after a series of escapes, he transferred the 50 inmates who received the highest pay to the Slidell work-release program, Peachey said. That would have been a major benefit to the operators of the Slidell facility, since they get to keep the lion's share of the wages earned by inmates.
"That boosted their revenue exponentially," Peachey said.
Peachey said his operation was successful because it worked hard to find good-paying jobs for the inmates. The inmates at the Slidell facility earned an average of $7.65 an hour, while his inmates averaged $9.39, he said.
The Slidell program is at the center of the federal probe. According to federal authorities, the adult children of Hanson and Keen received about $1.2 million from the work-release operation in less than three years, and court documents allege that their fathers got most of it, with a share going back to the sheriff.
Strain has not been charged in the alleged kickback scheme, but the bill of information strongly suggests he will be. Meanwhile, he could face even graver legal problems: The Advocate reported this week that authorities are investigating allegations from at least four people who say Strain sexually abused them beginning while they were teenagers. No charges have been filed related to those allegations.
According to Peachey, Strain went out of his way to help the operators of the Slidell program, including possibly inventing the rationale for privatizing it in the first place. Strain claimed that it was losing money, but Peachey said that at one point when it was still run in-house, the program was bringing in about $1 million a year.
He also noted that the sheriff spent nearly $500,000 of public money renovating the Slidell facility before privatizing it.
The Covington facility, by contrast, was built by Peachey and his fellow owners. He said no tax money went into the facility.
"We worked our asses off in 2009 to start it," he said, noting that there were a total of six investors. "We were just getting it to capacity when he shuts us down."
Peachey went to court over the closure, and in binding arbitration, a judge found that Strain had failed to give him adequate notice of any deficiencies, which was required in the contract. But the judge also noted that Department of Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc testified he was going to close the program if Strain did not because of public safety concerns. The judge ruled in June 2016 that the Sheriff’s Office did not owe Northshore Workforce Solutions any damages.
Strain awarded both work-release contracts without any competitive process. But Peachey bristles when his contract is described as a "no-bid" deal, saying that none of the work-release programs in the state were bid out and that formal solicitations were not required by law until a year after his operation was closed.
Unlike Hanson and Keen, Peachey added, he is not a lifelong friend of Strain's. A businessman who had been a reserve officer with the Mandeville Police Department, Peachey first met Strain in the early 1990s. He said he became a reserve deputy in 1997, about a year into Strain's first term, at the sheriff's request.
Strain hired him full-time in 2000 and then made him warden of the St. Tammany Parish Jail, Peachey said, asking him to run it "like a business." After seven years as warden, Strain reassigned him to oversee a number of other departments. He left the Sheriff's Office in 2009.
The two have not spoken since the arbitration, Peachey said.
Peachey said that walk-offs and escapes by inmates are an inherent risk for transitional work-release programs and occur at every facility in the state. He said he did everything he could to prevent them, including doing eight head counts a day when only three were required. He also hired a manager with 28 years of experience in corrections, he said.
Despite the controversies, Peachey said he is proud of what Northshore Workforce achieved. He said inmates sent $350,000 a year from their earnings back to their families, adding that he still sees some former inmates, now released, working at the same jobs they began during their incarceration.