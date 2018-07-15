As a study on the feasibility of a bike-sharing program in St. Tammany Parish gets underway, some local business owners are banding together against what they fear could be a competitive threat if a government-subsidized company puts such a program on the Tammany Trace.
A bike-share project would result in the placement of rental bikes at kiosks at various locations around St. Tammany, similar to the Blue Bikes program in New Orleans.
Users present electronic passes at the kiosk to rent a bicycle; the fee depends on how long the bike is checked out.
The CEO and president of Bantam Strategy Group, Lindsey West, said the Northshore Community Foundation hired her firm to conduct the study, which started last month and will take eight to 10 months to complete.
The firm is contacting Chamber of Commerce members, major employers and others for initial meetings and later will hold sessions for the general public, according to Susan Bonnett, CEO of the Northshore Community Foundation.
On tammanybikeshare.com, people can answer a survey and place pins on a map of the parish to show where they would like to see bike-sharing kiosks located. The Tammany Trace is outlined on the map.
Bonnett said she had observed what Baton Rouge and other cities have been doing with bike-sharing programs but initially didn't think the idea could work in St. Tammany because it's not a large city like New Orleans or Baton Rouge.
But when West spent a day in the parish, she told foundation officials that the Tammany Trace is a powerful spine, linking hubs that would not be large enough on their own to support a bike-sharing program but could do so together.
The potential that West observed, coupled with what Bonnett describes as the lack of alternative transportation options in St. Tammany, prompted the decision to go forward with the study, which Bonnett said has received strong support from area mayors.
The foundation raised the money necessary to begin the study, with $25,000 from Mandeville and another $140,000 provided by local businesses like Cleco.
Mandeville had already been looking into bike-sharing services before the Bantam study began, and officials decided to contribute to the parishwide study instead.
But owners of existing businesses have concerns and created Northshore Bikeshare Alliance as a response. Patrick Brooks, owner of Brooks’ Bike Shop in Covington, said he founded the group as a way to help local businesses form a bike-sharing system of their own.
The alliance has created a network of locations across the parish where riders can rent bikes and drop them off at a variety of businesses when they reach their destination. The alliance consists of a dozen local businesses, from bike shops to places like the Abita Springs Hotel.
Brooks said the organization's fear of a government-funded competitor comes from a similar bike-share company that Bantam Strategy Group was involved with implementing.
That company, Zyp Bikeshare in Birmingham, Alabama, was awarded a $2 million federal grant for congestion mitigation and a 20 percent match from the city, helping the project get off the ground.
Covington bike shop owners are worried about a similar situation there because the Bantam study is being partly funded by Mandeville.
However, West said the bicycle-sharing program implemented in Birmingham was an entirely different project. The federal grant it received may no longer be available, she said, and bike-share programs are becoming more privatized.
Brooks said he approached representatives of the Tammany Trace two years ago about creating a bike-share system but was rejected because he was with a private company.
He said a government-subsidized company would put local bike shops at a disadvantage.
“I was lucky to get a location four blocks from the trail,” Brooks said of the popular Tammany Trace rails-to-trails path. “But if the new company sets up shop on the trail, we will lose every time. People will always choose the option to park on the trail and hop on a bike. They will never choose the option four blocks away.”
Bonnett said the study will determine what can work in St. Tammany and what the community wants.
"While there can always be surprises, we would not have raised money to have the study done if we were not sure the project would be feasible,” she said. “The study is expected to tell us more about where to put the bikes, how many bikes to put there, and so on, rather than tell us yes or no to the project.”
If the study does show a need and desire for a bicycle-sharing program on the Tammany Trace, Bonnett said, the foundation will work with parish officials to make it happen.