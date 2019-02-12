LCMC Health said Tuesday it is in talks with Acadian Ambulance about whether the Lafayette-based company could take over ambulance service at West Jefferson Medical Center.
Social media chatter kicked up last week that Acadian, which employs 5,000 people and provides service to hundreds of communities in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee, had inquired about providing emergency medical services on the west bank of Jefferson Parish.
Currently, West Jefferson's ambulance service is handled in-house by a staff of 61 employees and 10 ambulances.
LCMC Health issued a statement Tuesday saying it is “exploring an opportunity to partner with Acadian Ambulance to serve the community’s ambulance service needs.”
LCMC said talks are in the exploratory phase, and “any future partnership will come with Acadian’s commitment to equitably transition the excellent West Jefferson Emergency Medical team that serves the community today.”
“As demonstrated by LCMC Health’s recently announced $75 million capital expansion at West Jefferson Medical Center, any partnership will keep the safety and care of our community as priority number one,” the company said.
LCMC took over the parish’s 451-bed community hospital in Marrero in October 2015. The 45-year, $500 million deal required the hospital company to use the existing ambulance service for at least two years.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul Johnston, whose district includes the hospital, said he has nothing bad to say about Acadian but wonders why the hospital would need to fix something that isn’t broken.
“I haven’t heard any complaints from anyone that we don’t have good ambulance service,” he said.
Johnston said he expects LCMC to come to the parish to discuss the matter before any change is made. He noted the parish has about $90 million set aside for health care-related expenditures on the west bank as part of the deal with LCMC.
If there are issues that need to be addressed, he said, the parish is ready to consider them.
“The West Jefferson ambulance service has been doing a good job, but if we need to add more service to the west bank, then that’s what Jefferson Parish has to look into doing,” he said.
The $75 million investment referenced in LCMC’s statement includes remodeling of the emergency room and an expansion of the Ambulatory Surgery Center.