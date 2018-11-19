Officials are hoping the already impressive $50 million economic impact from the Bayou Classic will get a boost this year from an unexpected opening act: the Thanksgiving night NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and their rival Atlanta Falcons.
Now in its 45th year, the time-honored clash between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars already draws tens of thousands of visitors to the city for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which includes the popular Battle of the Bands and Greek Show, in addition to the nationally televised SWAC West Division championship game itself.
The Bayou Classic pushes hotel occupancy citywide to over 90 percent.
More than 66,000 people attended last year's game, and organizers say ticket sales have already topped the final totals from last year, with several days left to go.
"We are looking forward to filling this place up," Grambling President Richard Gallot Jr. said Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where the game will be played Saturday at 4 p.m.
Gallot was joined by Southern President-Chancellor Ray Belton, Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others to celebrate the time-honored tradition.
Grambling Coach Broderick Fobbs noted this year is a little different, with the high-profile Saints-Falcons game on Thanksgiving Day, and Southern Coach Dawson Odums said he hopes to fill the Dome to capacity.
"Let's put 75 (thousand) in the Superdome and show the world how great we are," he said.
Gallot and Belton traded kind words about one another and their respective universities, but the rivalry at the heart of why they were both there was never far below the surface.
Gallot said he was pulling for Southern in its game against Prairie View last month. "I pulled for you all the way, until right about now," he said.
Edwards noted that he was flanked by representatives from each school. "They’ve got everybody separated; I feel like we’re at the weigh-in," he said jokingly, comparing the contest with a boxing match.
The Battle of the Bands, which takes place Friday at 7 p.m., is expected to draw 25,000 spectators and will include performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Band and comedian and actor J.B. Smoove. It will culminate with a bid to set the Guinness World Record for largest Historically Black College & University Soul Train dance line.
As for the game itself, Southern, in Baton Rouge, is riding a four-game winning streak and is 6-3 overall and 5-1 in division play. Grambling's record is 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the division, but it has won the last three Bayou Classic contests. Grambling leads the all-time series 23-21.