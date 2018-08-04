Tammany council brings back former lawyer
When 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery took over legal representation of St. Tammany Parish government last month, following a two-year legal spat with parish officials over who had that authority, he didn't oust anyone from their job.
The parish administration had six lawyers at the time, and the Parish Council had four full-time lawyers and one part-time lawyer.
But two attorneys who had represented the council, Terry Hand and Neil Hall, the part-time employee, decided not to seek positions with the DA's Office, Montgomery said.
Hand, who has been the council's go-to lawyer for years, is still going to be working for it, however. Michele Blanchard, the council chairwoman, said the council has hired Hand, not as an attorney but to provide administrative help.
"He did take a pay reduction," Blanchard said, adding that previously he was "running an entire legal department."
She said the Parish Council wanted to keep Hand for his historical knowledge, "not in a legal capacity," but to help with administrative functions.
The council apparently could have used his knowledge last week.
Hand was not at the council meeting Thursday when it was erroneously announced that an ordinance to increase the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office millage rate had passed by a 9-5 vote. Officials later realized that the measure required a two-thirds vote, meaning it did not pass.
Tammany panel OKs animal services tax
One millage measure did win approval from the St. Tammany Parish Council last week: a resolution to place a renewal of the parish's one-mill animal services millage on the Dec. 8 ballot.
Voters will be asked to renew the tax — expected to generate $2 million a year — for 10 years to continue to fund the maintenance, operations, equipment and capital improvements of the animal shelter run by the Department of Animal Services.
The tax costs the owner of a home worth $200,000, with a homestead exemption, $12.50 per year.
“This millage renewal is clearly important to our residents, and it is vital to the Department of Animal Services’ ongoing operations,” said Parish President Pat Brister.
Cantrell pledges 'best practices' budget
In August, a New Orleans mayor's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of the following year's budget, which she must submit to the City Council by Nov. 1.
So Mayor LaToya Cantrell last week signed an executive order "to adopt national best practices in the city's budgeting process."
It perhaps came as a shock to people in former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration that not everyone thought the city was already following best practices concerning budgeting.
However, Cantrell's office said her executive order "seeks to produce a budget with descriptive information to ensure citizens can understand the sources of revenues and uses of expenditures."
If the administration can in fact produce a budget document that the general public — or, for that matter, council members — can truly understand, it will indeed have achieved a revolution. But don't hold your breath.
Cantrell also pledged "to accomplish a budget based on sound economic forecasts" and to "work cooperatively throughout the year to ensure the City Council receives monthly information relative to revenues and expenditures of the city."
She said she will be "properly funding the city’s priorities, many of which were outlined in the transition report (produced by committees she appointed). The people of New Orleans want and deserve to know how their hard-earned dollars are being allocated. Transparency and accountability are paramount. I'm looking forward to engaging with the City Council in a productive budgeting process.”
Her executive order also provides for the city's Revenue Estimating Conference to meet more frequently than required by the city's charter.
Commercial rental operators organize
Operators of local commercial short-term rentals, property managers, small business owners and "everyday citizens" have established a coalition, Responsible STR NOLA, to "showcase the community benefits of responsible (short-term rental) operations in New Orleans."
Members of the coalition include Sonder, Hosteeva, Staff Pro Workforce Solutions and others.
As the City Council and City Planning Commission continue reviewing how to regulate short-term rentals in the city, the new coalition wants to stress the value of commercial rentals, meaning those not in primarily residential areas.
It is residential rentals, especially of entire houses, that have been the focus of most complaints about neighborhood disruptions and the loss of housing for long-term residents.
Commercial rental licenses allow for the unlimited rental of apartments or homes that are not in residential zones.
"Not all short-term rentals have the same community impact. We're hopeful that Responsible STR NOLA will showcase the clear distinction between the short-term rental licenses and highlight the local economic benefit that commercial operators have on the city," said Peter Bowen, Sonder New Orleans' general manager.
"Unlike residential operators, commercial STRs limit their impact on residential areas, provide a boost to local businesses and help revitalize blighted buildings," the group said.
Compiled by Sara Pagones and Bruce Eggler