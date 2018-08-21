The Sewerage & Water Board's acting executive director for the past three months stepped down and was replaced Tuesday, completing a shake-up of the utility's top staff set off by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday.
The resignation of acting Executive Director Jade Brown Russell came a day after three deputy directors resigned at her request, ordered by Cantrell.
Russell's departure leaves retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. David Callahan in charge of the agency for the two weeks until the S&WB's first permanent director in a year is due to take the reins at the troubled agency.
Callahan's appointment was announced by Cantrell, who serves as president of the S&WB, on Monday and was confirmed late Tuesday afternoon by a unanimous vote of eight members of the utility's board of directors following a half-hour executive session. Russell sat in on that session, but she entered and left through a side door out of sight of the public and reporters.
The leadership sweep came a few days after the agency faced questions about raises of between $20,000 and $45,000 a year that Russell gave the three deputy directors — Sharon Judkins, Ronald Doucette and Valarie Rivers — in recent weeks.
In a memo to the S&WB's board of directors on Monday, Russell said the raises were intended to bring those officials' salaries in line with pay increases that had been given to rank-and-file workers and newly hired executives in recent months.
While Cantrell criticized those raises while talking to reporters after Tuesday's meeting, she denied they were the reason for any of this week's resignations.
When a reporter asked whether the departures were prompted by the raises "bringing heat" on Russell, Cantrell replied, "I would say no, sir. It is just the best thing to do at this time, given the needs of the S&WB and even the scrutiny the agency has been under that has nothing to do with raises — it's across the board. We do not need to be distracted. We need to stay focused, and that’s what we’re doing."
While Cantrell had made clear on Monday that she would be replacing Russell, the resolution the board approved Tuesday appointing Callahan referred to the former executive director's "unforeseen departure."
Callahan will have a brief tenure with the agency. He is due to be there only until former Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban, who was appointed as executive director by Cantrell earlier this year, starts on Sept. 3.
Korban will be the fifth person to hold the top job at the city-owned utility since Executive Director Cedric Grant resigned shortly after widespread flooding Aug. 5, 2017, revealed serious problems with the city's drainage system and numerous misleading statements by top S&WB officials about the agency's readiness to deal with major rain events.
S&WB spokeswoman D'Seante Parks said she could not provide Callahan's salary Tuesday evening because his contract had not been finalized.
Board members did not make any comments about the latest turmoil at the top during Tuesday's meeting, though the ousting of Russell drew harsh criticism from Pat Bryant, a leader of the activist group Justice and Beyond, and another member of the public.
Both had signed up to speak about the issue but were not called on before the board took its vote, leading them to loudly castigate Cantrell and the other board members. At one point, Cantrell raised her voice to respond and call them "disrespectful."
Eventually, the fracas led the board to "rescind" its unanimous vote so as to allow the two men to speak, at which point Bryant blasted Cantrell for forcing Russell out solely because of public criticism of the raises.
He said Cantrell must have known about the raises at the time — something Cantrell denied — and accused her of making Russell "fall on her sword."
He also used the opportunity to condemn the S&WB's newly reinstated policy of shutting off water service to customers who are seriously delinquent on their bills.
"We need some concern for the people. Some concern for the people who you’re cutting their water off. Water is a human right; no one should be living without water," Bryant said.
After hearing the public comments, the board repeated its vote with the same results.
Cantrell said she would leave it up to Korban to decide how to fill the roles that Judkins, Doucette and Rivers held.
"The executive director will have a table that he will be able to set as it relates to leadership and management needed at the S&WB," she said.