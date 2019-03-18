More disadvantaged and women-owned businesses that work on city contracts will be able to access loans as part of a new $5 million investment by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and financial partners aimed at making it easier for those businesses to compete against larger firms.
The Build NOLA mobilization fund, which is administered by the city-funded economic-development agency New Orleans Business Alliance, will offer $5 million in financing to help businesses that otherwise would not be able to meet their payroll and other costs while they await payment on government contracts.
The program is part of a broader effort by city officials to help level the playing field for disadvantaged and women-owned businesses competing for work in the public sector.
The program was launched in 2016 with $1.3 million through a partnership with Living Cities, an umbrella group of charitable foundations and banks; NewCorp Inc., a community development financial institution; and then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration, officials said.
“This isn’t new, but it’s new and improved,” Cantrell said Monday. “We are focusing on the small businesses on the ground, meeting them where they are and giving them the capital that they need to be successful.”
The fund was launched amid complaints from women-owned and disadvantaged firms that the city hadn't done enough to meet its goal of funneling 35 percent of City Hall contracts to disadvantaged businesses, and is focusing on helping to eliminate at least one barrier to those firms: access to capital.
When it was initially launched, lines of credit were offered to five businesses that won city contracts at an 8 percent interest rate plus a 1 percent commitment fee over a one-year term. The maximum line of credit offered was $250,000.
That money was then used by those businesses for payroll and other short-term equipment or supplies related to the public contract they received.
Applicants and recipients of loan funds also received assistance to boost their ability to secure future work, such as training in bidding and contract negotiation.
A study of the fund's first year found that the effort gave disadvantaged firms access to financial capital that they wouldn't otherwise have gotten, and increased their ability to deliver on their contracts, officials said.
About $600,000 is still available for loans as of this week from the original $1.3 million, although officials have held off on drawing down that amount as they seek even more money with a goal of establishing a $10 million fund to be used over the next five to seven years, said Peter Brooks, New Corp's loan fund manager.
The most recent $5 million will be made available to eligible businesses more quickly. The minimum interest rate for the new program is 8 percent, though rates may increase up to a maximum of 10 percent based on how often the service is used.
The business alliance recruited investors such as Liberty Bank, which contributed $4 million to the new fund; the Kresge Foundation, which contributed $1 million; and JPMorgan Chase, which contributed $225,000 to operate the fund.
The partnership allows “greater access to capital, that is going to transform our city and make all of us more wealthy,” said Quentin Messer, CEO of the business alliance.
Cantrell’s administration separately committed $250,000 from the city's general fund. The mayor said this week that she hoped to be able to increase that amount.
Nathanael Scales, of Garden Doctors, a landscaping business that began in 2005, said the initial 2016 pilot fund gave his firm a line of credit as it worked to manage greenery at blighted properties across the city, putting it in a stronger financial position and ultimately helping it to hire an additional 16 employees.
“Even as my company grows to become a prime contractor, additional funding will become critical to my success,” Scales said at a news conference the city held last week to discuss the fund. “That’s why at this stage in my business cycle, this program is too important to fail.”