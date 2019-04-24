NO.Ceasar.0204180821
Parade goers wave for beads at the start of the Krewe of Caesar parade on the Metairie parade route with the theme ÒCaesarÕs Cartoon Rerun,Ó with 24 floats including the King/ Emperor Caesar XXXIX, Craig John Singletary, and Queen/ Empress Caesar XXXIX, Olivia Marie Scarber, in Metairie, La. on Sunday Feb. 4, 2018. Founded in 1979, the Krewe of Caesar takes the name of an actual historical figure rather than a myth. Formed by more than 800 men and women members, Caesar is the largest Carnival organization in Jefferson Parish history. This organization is known for spectacular costumes for members of the royal court, with fiber-optics, neon and three-dimensional figures adorning the enormous costume collars. The Krewe of Caesar is also known as the Roma Club.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE GAMBONI

One of Jefferson Parish's longest running and most celebrated Carnival krewes is folding.

The Krewe of Caesar, which paraded for the 40th time in March, has decided to cease operations, according to a letter from Captain Bob Carnesi. 

"Unfortunately it has become exceedingly difficult over the past several years to fund a parade of high quality," the letter says. The letter also cites uncertainty over the routes and planning difficulties.

The krewe consists of 500 members and is the largest in Jefferson Parish history, according to Arthur Hardy's annual Mardi Gras guide. 

"It is because of these factors as well as others that myself and the board of directors have decided to cease operations."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

