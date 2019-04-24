One of Jefferson Parish's longest running and most celebrated Carnival krewes is folding.

The Krewe of Caesar, which paraded for the 40th time in March, has decided to cease operations, according to a letter from Captain Bob Carnesi.

"Unfortunately it has become exceedingly difficult over the past several years to fund a parade of high quality," the letter says. The letter also cites uncertainty over the routes and planning difficulties.

The krewe consists of 500 members and is the largest in Jefferson Parish history, according to Arthur Hardy's annual Mardi Gras guide.

"It is because of these factors as well as others that myself and the board of directors have decided to cease operations."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.