People have been complaining for years about problems with the Mardi Gras parades in Metairie. Although not finalized, it appears that the Jefferson Parish Council is about to make major changes in the hopes that a new parade route will enhance the parading experience for riders and crowds that gather to view them.
The proposed new route, which features most parades starting on Bonnabel and ending at the Clearview Shopping Center where Family Gras will move, is not without logistical concerns in the heavily residential formation area. Worse case scenario is this new plan doesn’t work and alterations will have to be made. (Several other options have been considered, including parading from Zephyr/Babycakes Stadium and traveling down Transcontinental Drive.)
If adopted, parades using the new Bonnabel to Clearview route in 2019 would include Excalibur (Friday, February 22); the new Krewe of Kings (Sunday, February 24); Centurions (Friday, March 1); Isis (Saturday, March 2); Athena and Pandora (Sunday, March 3).
Two exceptions to the new route will likely be granted and they both make sense.
The parade of Argus, and the two truck krewes that follow—Elks Jeffersonians and the Krewe of Jefferson—are entities unto themselves with huge Fat Tuesday crowds that require the space the traditional route provides.
Metairie’s largest, second oldest and arguably most successful krewe, Caesar, has earned the right to stay on the route that has worked best for them for 40 years. Their pre-parade and post-parade events are already locked in for 2019, and to force the club to break contracts at this late date would not be fair.
Jefferson Parish officials have been trying to improve the quality of parades by establishing minimum standards for the number of bands, riders, and floats. Occasionally the parish has contributed financially to a handful of parades. The new proposed route change is the latest move to address competition from New Orleans with its double-and-triple-header parade nights, which have attracted large parade audiences.
Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng instituted the Rhythm on the Route Band competition in 2014. This successful program uses parish funds to underwrite cash prizes for band contests in each parade, with the money going directly to the schools, not the krewes.
The addition of the free Family Gras celebration has helped draw attendance, especially from tourists. In 11 years the event has swelled hotel occupancy from 40% to 90%.
Some Mardi Gras insiders have suggested that all Metairie parades (except on Fat Tuesday) roll on the first weekend, ending at the new Family Gras location where parade riders can enjoy a free after-parade party.
There’s a petition circulating to keep the traditional Metairie parade route, which was introduced in 1978, having evolved out of several different routes. Metairie Road was the home of the Krewes of Helios and Zeus, which rolled first in 1958.
While the St. Patrick’s Day parade enjoys the oak-lined venue, no Mardi Gras parade has traveled Metairie Road since 1978, with the exception of the Krewe of Zeus, which staged a special 12th Night parade there on January 6, 2007, to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.
As late as 1999 the Metairie parade calendar featured 15 parades — at least one parade daily during the 12-day season. Nine parades will roll in 2019 on only six days.
Unlike New Orleans, which has a moratorium on new parades, Jefferson Parish has parade dates available.
When looking at the significant parades Metairie has lost, any effort of the Jefferson Parish Council to improve the quality of the parades should be applauded.
The krewes that have come and gone are Aquila (1977-2008); Atlas (1970-2013); Diana (1969-1999); Helios (1958-1977); Jason (1964-1976, 2002-2007); Mardi Gras (1975-1994); Mercury (1986-2005); Napoleon (1981-2018); Neptune (1996-1997); Rhea (1971-2011); Saturn (1984-2005); Sinbad (1990-1999); Thor (1974-2013); Zeus (1958-2014).