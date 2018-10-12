Get ready for Carnival time! _lowres

Advocate Photo by VERONICA DOMINACH -- The Maids ride down Veterans Blvd as 600 men, women and children paraded in the Krewe of Argus on Mardi Gras in Metairie, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. Parading under the theme 'Argus Superheroes,' the krewe's 20-float procession traveled the traditional Veterans route. Johnny Matesich and Madeline Cvitanovich reigned as king and queen this year.

People have been complaining for years about problems with the Mardi Gras parades in Metairie. Although not finalized, it appears that the Jefferson Parish Council is about to make major changes in the hopes that a new parade route will enhance the parading experience for riders and crowds that gather to view them.

+3 
NO.hardy.012018.0001.JPG
Buy Now

Arthur Hardy, the man behind Arthur Hardy's Mardi Gras Guide, poses for a photo in the studio of The New Orleans Advocate in New Orleans, La., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

The proposed new route, which features most parades starting on Bonnabel and ending at the Clearview Shopping Center where Family Gras will move, is not without logistical concerns in the heavily residential formation area. Worse case scenario is this new plan doesn’t work and alterations will have to be made. (Several other options have been considered, including parading from Zephyr/Babycakes Stadium and traveling down Transcontinental Drive.)

+3 
athena003
Buy Now

The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club, Inc. parade rolls on the Metairie route with the theme “Hidden Figures- A tribute to American Heroes,” with 20 floats including Queen/ Athena IV, Martresaca Da'shauntia' Jackson-Howard and King/ King of Athena IV, Don C. Lawhorn in Metairie La. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club, Inc. is the newest all- female Mardi Gras Club in Jefferson Parish. The Krewe was created to feature professional women from diverse background.

If adopted, parades using the new Bonnabel to Clearview route in 2019 would include Excalibur (Friday, February 22); the new Krewe of Kings (Sunday, February 24); Centurions (Friday, March 1); Isis (Saturday, March 2); Athena and Pandora (Sunday, March 3).

Two exceptions to the new route will likely be granted and they both make sense.

The parade of Argus, and the two truck krewes that follow—Elks Jeffersonians and the Krewe of Jefferson—are entities unto themselves with huge Fat Tuesday crowds that require the space the traditional route provides.

Metairie’s largest, second oldest and arguably most successful krewe, Caesar, has earned the right to stay on the route that has worked best for them for 40 years. Their pre-parade and post-parade events are already locked in for 2019, and to force the club to break contracts at this late date would not be fair.

Jefferson Parish officials have been trying to improve the quality of parades by establishing minimum standards for the number of bands, riders, and floats. Occasionally the parish has contributed financially to a handful of parades. The new proposed route change is the latest move to address competition from New Orleans with its double-and-triple-header parade nights, which have attracted large parade audiences.

+3 
NO.corpsdenapoleon.0212183176
Buy Now

Emperor Napoleon Milton Lackey throws a bead as the Krewe of Corps de Napoleon parade rolls on the Metairie route with the theme “Napoleons time machine,” with 22 floats including Queen/ Empress Josephine XXXVIII in Metairie, La. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The Krewe of Corps de Napoleon honors New Orleans' French heritage and culture by focusing on France’s hero Napoleon.

Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng instituted the Rhythm on the Route Band competition in 2014. This successful program uses parish funds to underwrite cash prizes for band contests in each parade, with the money going directly to the schools, not the krewes.

The addition of the free Family Gras celebration has helped draw attendance, especially from tourists. In 11 years the event has swelled hotel occupancy from 40% to 90%.

Some Mardi Gras insiders have suggested that all Metairie parades (except on Fat Tuesday) roll on the first weekend, ending at the new Family Gras location where parade riders can enjoy a free after-parade party.

There’s a petition circulating to keep the traditional Metairie parade route, which was introduced in 1978, having evolved out of several different routes. Metairie Road was the home of the Krewes of Helios and Zeus, which rolled first in 1958.

While the St. Patrick’s Day parade enjoys the oak-lined venue, no Mardi Gras parade has traveled Metairie Road since 1978, with the exception of the Krewe of Zeus, which staged a special 12th Night parade there on January 6, 2007, to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.

As late as 1999 the Metairie parade calendar featured 15 parades — at least one parade daily during the 12-day season. Nine parades will roll in 2019 on only six days.

Unlike New Orleans, which has a moratorium on new parades, Jefferson Parish has parade dates available.

When looking at the significant parades Metairie has lost, any effort of the Jefferson Parish Council to improve the quality of the parades should be applauded.

The krewes that have come and gone are Aquila (1977-2008); Atlas (1970-2013); Diana (1969-1999); Helios (1958-1977); Jason (1964-1976, 2002-2007); Mardi Gras (1975-1994); Mercury (1986-2005); Napoleon (1981-2018); Neptune (1996-1997); Rhea (1971-2011); Saturn (1984-2005); Sinbad (1990-1999); Thor (1974-2013); Zeus (1958-2014).

View comments