The lucky 13th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.
In the 13th episode: Crime analyst Jeff Asher stops in to help us make sense of the year in violent crime. 2018 saw the fewest murders since 1971, and non-fatal shootings are also down sharply -- but why? Faimon Roberts, who covers Jefferson Parish, discusses his recent profile of Al Morella, a colorful gadfly who attends every meeting of the Jefferson Parish Council and isn't shy about sharing his opinions about the parish's leadership. And, since it's New Year's Eve, features writer Sue Strachan schools us on the differences between Champagne, prosecco, cava and sekt, and offers a short tutorial on how to open a bottle with a flourish. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
