The New Orleans City Council will take up a resolution Thursday calling for a halt to all water shut-offs by the Sewerage & Water Board until the newly hired executive director arrives next month, according to a report by WWL.

The TV station interviewed Council President Jason Williams, who said the council will propose a moratorium on the water shut-offs, which resumed this month.

The council's motion would not have the force of law. It can only make recommendations to the S&WB, which is governed by an independent board.

The shut-offs were halted last fall after “tens of thousands” of customers didn’t get their bills, received incorrect bills or experienced difficulties resolving bill disputes.

City Council members are still hearing from constituents daily about issues with bills.

“We think it’s important to be able to agree on certain things for the people of the city. One, discontinuing water shut-offs,” Williams said. “Until a permanent director has come in and assessed the problem and can articulate a plan moving forward with this billing crisis, all shut-offs should be stopped,” WWL quoted the council member.

