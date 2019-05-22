Jefferson Parish is negotiating what will likely be a six-figure settlement over the firing of a former employee of the parish Animal Shelter, according to sources with knowledge of the talks.

Attorneys for the parish have told the Parish Council that settling with Brooke Bourgeois, who has appealed her January firing from the shelter but has not filed a lawsuit as yet, could cost up to $150,000 the sources said.

Parish officials are worried not just about the bad publicity the case could bring, but also how much it could cost to defend a lawsuit, the sources said.

Bourgeois was the one of the two employees whose allegations fueled an investigation into whether shelter director Robin Beaulieu harassed and retaliated against employees who fell from her favor — allegations that had been made and investigated by parish human resources officials before — and eventually resulted in Beaulieu being fired in April.

A second animal shelter employee, Melinda "Mimi" Olsen, was also fired as part of the probe, which included accusations that bad management resulted in the mistreatment of animals.

+7 Critics come forward as Jefferson Parish wraps up investigation of animal shelter's management One current and one former employee of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter have submitted signed affidavits to the parish claiming suspended s…

A settlement with Bourgeois, if in the range sources indicated, would roughly double the parish's financial toll related to accusations of mismanagement and retaliatory actions at the shelter. In 2017, another employee, Edward Haywood, successfully appealed his termination and was awarded about $150,000.

Beaulieu, who could not be reached for comment, has always denied such allegations, calling them false charges leveled by disgruntled employees.

Sources said the settlement talks with Bourgeois, who has worked for the parish for 13 years, 10 of them at the shelter, have not progressed far. She has apparently demanded nearly twice what parish attorneys are discussing, the sources said.

Bourgeois declined to comment. Parish President Mike Yenni could not immediately be reached for comment.

Animal abuse, employee discrimination alleged at Jefferson animal shelter, records show Jefferson Parish officials are looking into allegations of workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation by management at the Jefferson…

Bourgeois was fired January 17. She has appealed her firing to the parish's personnel board, where it is yet to be heard. But it was her complaints and those of another employee, her boyfriend Jordan Encalade, that prompted the Yenni administration to launch a probe of the agency, which operates shelters on the east bank and the west bank.

Bourgeois and Encalade accused Beaulieu and Olsen of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and retaliating against them with bad performance reviews and write-ups after they filed complaints with the parish's human resources department.

Encalade said he was sexually harassed and verbally insulted. Bourgeois said she was made to euthanize hundreds of animals despite having just gotten certified as a euthanasia technician and having suffered a nervous breakdown at work.

Beaulieu and Olsen were suspended during the investigation, a move that prompted dozens of supporters and detractors to come to parish council meetings either to extol or criticize the pair for their leadership.

Olsen was let go in February, and Beaulieu less than two months later. Encalade was ordered transferred to the parish's code-enforcement department.