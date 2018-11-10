The list of ways the world has changed in the last 50 years certainly includes the gadgets that successfully compete for kids’ attention.
Now, it’s common to see a 6-year-old spending hours playing Subway Surfers on an iPad — their own iPad.
That’s a long way from the days when kids would make their own Mr. Potato Heads.
But through it all, Le Jouet toy store on Airline Drive in Metairie has persevered, as popular now as ever.
The store celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, drawing large crowds throughout the day as kids came out for a petting zoo, a magician and, of course, toys.
“You never aspire to (operate for 50 years). You only aspire to have customers come in,” said owner Elm “Buddy” Wood Jr., who has been involved in running the store since it opened in 1968.
Now 74, Wood said the store's very existence was “an accident” that happened after his father bought the property next door to his lumber mill.
The building there was in terrible shape, Wood said, but his father invested in refurbishing it. Then someone suggested he start a toy store.
“My father had no interest in doing retail toy sales,” Wood said, and the man who suggested the idea never actually became involved with the store itself.
But the idea was planted, and the senior Wood decided to go through with the plan, adding his son and another man as partners on the store.
“Buddy” Wood’s job was to do the labor of setting up the store, which he said was very hard due to the store’s seasonal approach the first couple of years.
The first year, in 1968, the store was open for two months around Christmastime. That expanded to three months the next year, but by that point, Wood had had enough of having to build, operate and then basically tear down a store over the course of a few months.
“The third year, I said, ‘No, I want to do it all the time,’ ” Wood said.
And thus, Toy City Discount Inc. became a stop for kids year-round.
The business got a lot easier from that point on, according to Wood, but one thing still rubbed him the wrong way: the name.
“I hated it,” he said.
He recalled customers coming in and complaining the store’s name was deceiving because some of the prices weren’t actually the lowest in town.
By 1972, Wood was done with “playing the price game” with customers over the name of his business, so he decided to change it to “Le Jouet,” French for “the toy.”
Things got worse.
“Many times I thought, ‘God, why did I do that?’ ” Wood said, since no one knew how to spell the new name.
Another thing that didn’t help was that, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Airline Drive wasn’t a hot place to do business. After Interstate 10 and Veterans Memorial Boulevard became principal arteries through East Jefferson, “this had become the forgotten highway,” Wood said.
But despite the early challenges, people still showed up, as they have ever since.
“I’m always in awe that people came here to begin with. It’s hard to believe,” Wood said. “You’ve got to be appreciative if they ever came here, even if it’s one time.”
But many decided to come more than once — a lot more.
Michael Cusimano has been coming to the store for a lifetime, with memories of his parents bringing him when he was a little boy.
He’s now passing the Le Jouet tradition along to a new generation, taking his 4-year-old son — also named Michael — to the store on Saturday.
“My kid considers Mr. Buddy as Santa Claus,” Cusimano said. “I think one of the best attributes here is not only do you come in and buy things, but also they’re here if something breaks. They’re always willing to open up the back of the shop, fix things, and the personal nature they have here — it’s hard to compete with.”
Wood said he’s always willing to try to fix toys and bicycles — which take up most of one of the store’s walls — as part of his commitment to making customers leave feeling better than when they walked in.
And that’s something he said he’s going to continue to do as long as he can. He has no plans to retire.
“I hope I’m here tomorrow,” he said.