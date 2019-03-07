After 39 years in New Orleans residence, Panya the elephant died on Thursday.

The Audubon Zoo euthanized the "beloved" 55-year-old Asian elephant on Thursday after a "steep decline" in her health over the long Mardi Gras weekend due to kidney disease, zoo officials said.

“Panya was an amazing animal -- brilliant and incredibly strong-spirited. We all loved her, and we will miss her deeply,” Audubon Zoo Curator of Large Mammals Joe Forys said when announcing her death.

The zoo's exhibit also features Jean, a 46-year-old Asian elephant, and said in 2018 it was adding two others, Jothi and Surapa, from the Buffalo Zoo.

“Panya was such an iconic member of the New Orleans community -- she inspired a lifelong passion for wildlife and conservation in generations of Zoo visitors,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman, “She leaves behind an incredible legacy that will be felt far beyond her lifetime.”

Asian elephants typically live into their 50s, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, with the oldest ever recorded living to 86.

