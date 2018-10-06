The New Orleans City Council has imposed a temporary height limit of about three stories on new developments along the Algiers riverfront.
The move, which won unanimous support from the council on Thursday, halts a change made to the city's zoning ordinance by the previous City Council and is intended to provide time for neighborhood groups to weigh in on how they would like to see the area developed.
Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who represents Algiers and sponsored the measure, said, “This is really to rectify issues that were put in place by not having communities at the table.”
The looser rules were put in place with the support of former Councilwoman Nadine Ramsey, who was generally more accommodating to developers than Palmer.
Palmer represented District C on the council from 2010 to 2014 but decided not to run for a second term at that time. She beat Ramsey by a paper-thin margin in October 2017 to regain the seat and took office again in May.
Thursday’s vote, the first step in putting an "interim zoning district" in place, stems from a set of changes to the zoning ordinance in 2015 that allowed for taller buildings along both banks of the Mississippi River. Those looser restrictions drew complaints from some neighborhood groups on both sides of the river.
In Algiers, the height limit was increased to about 85 feet, roughly seven stories.
That’s far taller than buildings in the rest of the Algiers Point area, and Palmer and residents said they hope that temporary limits on height along the river will provide time for neighborhood residents to come up with regulations more in line with the rest of the area.
“We need you to allow us as a community to have some input into what goes into our community,” resident Sandra Wilson said.
The interim zoning district, which covers a narrow slice of Algiers near the levee, will limit new buildings to 40 feet, or about three stories, for six months.
One proposed development near Brooklyn Avenue and Lamarque Street had sought to build up to the higher limit, though that plan fell through after the current council took office in May.
On Wednesday, developers filed paperwork for a new plan that would include two buildings that are both over 50 feet tall, according to Palmer’s office. Because those plans were filed before Thursday’s vote, they could still go through.
“We’ve got out-of-state developers that come into our city and have no understanding of the character of the neighborhoods they’re going to affect,” Eric Songy, president of the Bocage Neighborhood Association, said Thursday.
“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the proper rules in place to counter those developers who are only out to make a buck and don’t care about the local character of the neighborhoods they’re impacting.”