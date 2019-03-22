The lions will soon be roaring again at New Orleans' Audubon Zoo.

The Audubon Nature Institute announced Friday it had added a male lion, Arnold, and three female lions -- all sisters -- Nia Kali, and Zuri, with its new habitat soon to open on Saturday, May 18.

The lions were chosen based on genetic and behavioral matches in the hopes of successful breeding and helping to further conservation efforts for the species. The lion population in the wild has fallen to about 20,000, according the zoo's release, and the species is listed as "critically endangered."

Arnold arrived in New Orleans in February from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, while the other three arrived from Peoria Zoo in Illinois this month.

The lions have been kept mostly out of public view as they become accustomed to their new surroundings and social group, a release said.

The new lion habitat will be within the African Savannah Exhibit, and the majestic animals return after a more than five-year absence from the zoo.

The comeback is thanks to a $5 million gift made by philanthropists Joy and Donald “Boysie’’ Bollinger, the donation marked the largest single gift Audubon Zoo has ever received from an individual or family.

"While the zoo is a phenomenal facility, the kingpin, so to speak, should be the African exhibit and the lions," Boysie Bollinger said at the time. "Children, and adults as well, can (soon) be exposed to the Africa that they will never see in person. They will be able to feel like they know what the wildness of Africa is."

