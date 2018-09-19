The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected Alabama-based PPM Consultants Inc. to oversee operations at its troubled landfill in Waggaman.
The parish committee reviewing the firms interested in the job scored PPM the highest, though the council was not legally bound to chose it over rivals Cornerstone Environmental Group and Fourrier & de Abreau Engineers. The council made the selection at its regular monthly meeting in Gretna with little discussion.
Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley told the council that PPM will essentially take the role of landfill engineer, a job that was handled by a parish employee until July.
The contract with PPM will be negotiated in the coming weeks, but the job description in the resolution soliciting candidates said the eventual winner would be charged with "providing oversight and technical assistance" at the landfill, which is currently undergoing extensive repairs.
Parish officials have said since July that the landfill's antiquated and malfunctioning liquid and gas collection systems are causing odorous gasses to escape. But the administration has said from the beginning that it don't think they are the cause of all the odors plaguing residents in Waggaman, River Ridge and Harahan.
Council members also pushed to find out more about the potential role that barges along the Mississippi River might be playing in the odor problems.
Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente said his office is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs & Border Protection officials to get manifests of what materials are currently being handled on the river.
Council members Chris Roberts and Paul Johnston noted the increased activity on the river could include midstream loading and unloading of materials that could be causing odor problems.