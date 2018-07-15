Two more Audubon Zoo animals have died, bringing the total number of animals killed to eight after a jaguar escaped his habitat on Saturday, the zoo said in updates on Sunday.
An alpaca named Daisy died of her injuries suffered in the attack overnight Saturday, the Audubon Zoo said at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Copper, one of two foxes also injured in the attack, died Sunday, the zoo said in a 3:30 p.m. update. Rusty, the other fox, fared well through the night and is improving under the care of veterinarians, the zoo said.
Valerio, the 3-year-old male jaguar who escaped, will be sedated on Sunday and examined for any injuries. Initial findings indicate that zookeeper error was not a factor in his escape, the zoo said.
In addition to Daisy, four other alpacas named Noel, Micia, Alexandria and Lil Melody, an emu named Elmo and a red fox named Maggie Mae died Saturday after the incident. No people were injured.
A zoo employee discovered Valerio’s escape about 7:20 a.m. Saturday and followed security protocols, locking himself in a building and launching an alert. Teams found Valerio, shot him with a tranquilizer dart and brought him back to his enclosure about an hour after the discovery of his escape.
The zoo’s initial investigation showed that Valerio got out through his habitat’s roof, though the investigation is incomplete, zoo officials said.
The jaguar’s habitat, called Jaguar Jungle, will remain closed Sunday, though the rest of the zoo will be open.