Election officials in southeast Louisiana are expecting higher than usual turnout when early voting starts Tuesday, driven as much by the national focus on the midterm congressional elections as by any specific races on the local ballot.
Only one low-profile statewide office — secretary of state — is up for election, along with several constitutional amendments and various local races throughout the New Orleans area.
Typically, midterm elections — when there is no presidential race on the ballot — see a drop-off in attention and enthusiasm from voters. And turnout is usually even worse when neither of a state’s two U.S. Senate seats is up for election, as is the case in Louisiana this year.
But constant attention by national media on the battle for control of Congress; strong feelings among voters both for and against President Donald Trump; a concerted, bipartisan campaign in support of an amendment requiring unanimous verdicts in felony trials in Louisiana; and an ever-increasing interest in early voting are expected to pump up the vote totals, officials say.
“We’re not taking anything lightly, for sure,” St. Tammany Parish Registrar of Voters Dwayne Wall said. “The last midterm election really surprised us with the early-voting turnout.”
Early voting runs through Oct. 30, except for Sunday. A limited number of polling locations will be open in each parish from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While Louisiana’s early-voting period typically includes two weekends, the locations will be open only one Saturday this time because election day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6, due to the federal races on the ballot, not on a Saturday, as is usual in Louisiana.
The polls already have opened in some other states and more than 5 million people already have cast their ballots in a midterm election in which Democrats are given a good chance of regaining a majority in the U.S. House. Experts expect those numbers will grow by about 1 million votes per day.
Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political science professor who tracks early voting, told U.S. News & World Report on Monday that when all is said and done, up to 55 percent of the nation’s voters could cast ballots, which would be historic for a midterm federal election. Only 27 percent of the voters turned out for the last midterm election in 2014.
Louisiana is not really part of that fray, as the state’s six U.S. House members — five Republicans and one Democrat — are all expected to win re-election easily.
Still, the national attention on races across the country is drawing interest from local voters.
“This is going to be bigger and busier and it makes sense because of all the national attention” to the election, Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Dennis DiMarco said.
DiMarco said a few people were so eager to vote they showed up at his office on Monday and had to be told to come back after the early voting period begins Tuesday.
The office also has been fielding more calls than usual from people with questions about the process, including someone who had to be told that there wouldn’t be a chance to vote to impeach Trump, DiMarco said.
“I’m not sure if people think they’re voting for or against Trump,” DiMarco added. “We’re probably going to have a few people come in and be disappointed.”
John Couvillon, a Louisiana pollster, said the drumbeat in the national media, along with images of long lines waiting to vote early, could propel Louisiana’s turnout way above the 13 percent who bothered to participate in last fall’s statewide elections. He expects about 30 percent of the state’s nearly 3 million registered voters will cast ballots by Nov. 6.
“Even with the perceived lack of competitiveness in Louisiana's congressional races, we’re not walled off from the national media,” he said Monday. “The national echo chamber is going to be an important factor here.”
About a quarter of the votes will be cast early, he said.
In St. Tammany, Walls said his office saw an uptick in registration that continued through the last day for voters to sign up. “Definitely the push in voter registration tends to point to higher than average early and absentee turnout,” he said.
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Clerk Arthur Morrell, who oversees elections in New Orleans, said he’s expecting higher than usual turnout as well. But he said a lot of the enthusiasm seems to be coming from the campaign for Constitutional Amendment 2, which would require that juries return a unanimous verdict to convict or acquit a defendant in state felony cases. Currently, the state constitution allows convictions if only 10 out of 12 jurors agree on a verdict.
A bipartisan effort to pass the amendment is possibly the most visible campaign in the state, and supporters in New Orleans are planning a rally and second-line from Congo Square to City Hall at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to encourage early voting.
“I think (the amendment) is going to draw more people out than the candidates,” Morrell said. “It’s backed by the far left and far right, which is unusual.”