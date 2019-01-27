When a new arrival to Madisonville complained about a crowing rooster back in the late 1980s, people in the tiny St. Tammany Parish town on the Tchefuncte River came down decisively on the side of the rooster over the citified newcomer.

The Garden Club held a contest to name the raucous rooster — Reveille was the winner — and Mayor Peter Gitz held a show trial where the rooster faced charges of disturbing the peace, terrorizing a dog, scratching itself in public and breaking the town's curfew.

Gitz found him guilty and sentenced the rooster to attend all community events.

But Madisonville's relationship with roosters has grown more complicated, even as the community of just over 800 residents is feeling the tension between new development and a desire to preserve the town's charm.

Reveille remains part of town lore, but Mayor Jean Pelloat says complaints about noisy roosters now come up about once a year. And instead of laughing them off, the Town Council is considering taking action.

Council members have discussed an outright ban on all live chickens, a rooster ban or simply adding a category for fowl to the town's nuisance ordinance. A decision will be made next month.

Pelloat said he doesn't have an opinion on roosters. "I have one behind my house," the mayor said. "It doesn't really bother me. I grew up with roosters." But he can understand people who are disturbed by the noise.

"If it was a dog barking, something would be done," he said.

Councilman Chris Hitzman, who is leading the effort to address the issue, has said at meetings that he has been personally affected by the racket from roosters in his neighborhood. He did not return a call for comment for this story.

Councilman Kevin Doran said the verdict is still out, with council members waiting to see what people want. At a committee meeting Wednesday, there were comments for and against chickens, he said.

But Madisonville's reputation as a chicken-friendly town was a draw for two of Hitzman's neighbors who have chicken coops.

"I have a very obnoxious, loud rooster who is very protective of his hens," said Hitzman's next-door neighbor Susan Burke. She pointed out the Speckled Sussex rooster strutting in an enclosure among a bevy of hens that include Brown Leghorns, Buff Orpingtons and even what are known as Easter Egg hens, which lay colored eggs.

Burke said her husband, David, wanted to keep chickens for the eggs, and they also plan to put chicken on the menu when the hens stop laying. As for the waste, Burke calls it the world's best compost.

Burke said they didn't intentionally buy a rooster. When their first batch of chicks ended up including five males, she found other homes for them.

"I want neighbors before I want roosters," she said, adding that they had been talking about what to do with their rooster, also named Reveille, before the flap started at Town Hall.

"He alerts (the hens) to predators but also to the man who delivers my Advocate newspaper at 4 in the morning," she said, adding that he interrupts her sleep, too.

Her neighbor, Lisa Harris, moved to Madisonville a year and a half ago, in part because she wanted to live somewhere she could keep chickens. The Harrises recently found a new home for their first rooster, Who Dat. But they decided he had to go because he was too aggressive, not because he was too loud.

Now, Sunny is the cock of the walk at the Harris house. Harris, who home-schools her two children, said chickens are part of a slower pace of life on the north shore.

"We got our first egg last week," she said. "It was an exciting day."

She and her husband put out lawn chairs and enjoy watching the birds' avian antics, including the displays that the rooster puts on for the hens.

"We call it chicken TV," she said.

The two women are hopeful that a solution can be found that still allows room for live poultry in Madisonville.

Doran, the councilman, has said that an outright poultry ban might be the only enforceable alternative. "I'm not sure how to enforce (a noise limitation) if we don’t know who the owner of the rooster is," he said.

Madisonville also has a number of wild chickens that wander the streets — unclaimed by anyone — and hang out near the Piggly Wiggly grocery.

At last week's meeting, Doran said, residents who keep chickens seemed willing to forgo roosters if they could still have hens for eggs.

"I would like to find him a home," Burke said of Reveille. "I don't want to kill him because he's a nuisance. My children, the younger children, look on them as pets."

Harris said her 7-year-old son went to the town meeting last week because he was adamant about wanting to save the chickens.

But Madisonville isn't the same place it was in 1989, when the original Reveille ruled the roost. While officials resist the label of "suburbia," Burke said that a lot of new development around Madisonville consists of subdivisions ruled by homeowners associations that stress uniformity and rules.

"People are accustomed to living like that. It keeps neighborhoods neat," she said. But Burke said she likes living somewhere that doesn't have identical mailboxes and has more variety.

While Madisonville is still small, growth has been explosive outside the town limits to the west. Thousands of cars pass through the town every day, Pelloat said, and that's caused delays and issues with bridge opening times.

There's also been growth internally. "Lots of people have invested, restoring homes or building homes. They should be heard," Pelloat said. "That's the American way."

Doran said there's a desire to see commercial growth in the town but also pressure to keep Madisonville the way it is.

"Everybody is trying to tap in, and we have limited infrastructure and traffic issues," he said. New businesses are trying to get approved before the town completes a master plan, he said, and there's also talk of annexing more land.

"The general consensus of the community is that they don't want the growth; they want to hang on to the charm of being a small town," Doran said.

But whether that charm will include starting the day with a chorus of cock-a-doodle-do remains to be seen.

"It's a cute sight when somebody passes through town," Pelloat said of the wild chickens. "But they don't wake up to it every morning, either."