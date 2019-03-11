Residents in the French Quarter would be allowed to rent part of their homes to tourists under recommendations from city planners that otherwise would go further than proposals from the City Council in clamping down on short-term rentals in New Orleans.

The rules proposed by the staff of the City Planning Commission would keep the heart of the City Council’s plan: a requirement that short-term rentals be allowed in residential areas only if the owner lives on the site. But the planners recommend allowing only one entire unit per property to be rented out at residentially zoned properties, while council members had envisioned allowing up to three.

Large-scale short-term rentals in other areas, such as in the Central Business District, would still be allowed under the proposal but would be limited to properties that could otherwise be used as hotels. Those owners could rent out no more than 25 percent of their units as short-term rentals and potentially would be required to include affordable housing units in their buildings.

New Orleans officials and residents have been debating for years how to regulate short-term rentals, which allow property owners to offer their homes to tourists through sites like Airbnb.

A 2017 law passed by the City Council gave wide latitude to property owners to rent rooms and whole homes throughout almost the entire city. But when new council members took office last year, they kicked off a process aimed at reining in the practice that included a moratorium on most licenses for renting entire homes and an effort generally to tighten regulations that critics said had allowed short-term rentals to crowd out residents in some neighborhoods.

New Orleans councilwoman's plan for short-term rentals includes stricter rules, higher fees, more City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer on Thursday confirmed details of her proposal to tighten the rules governing short-term rentals in t…

The recommendations from the planning staff to the City Planning Commission are the latest phase of those revisions.

The staff recommendations can be amended by the commission, and neither version would be binding on the City Council, which can make its own changes before finally voting on whatever becomes law.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the issue at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chamber.

Under the rules proposed by the planners, a homestead exemption — certifying that the owner lives on the site — would be required to rent out portions of residential properties. That could include individual rooms in a home or a whole unit in doubles or other properties with more than one unit.

But renting out more than one whole unit on a property would be allowed only in multi-family residential, mixed-use and commercial districts. Those properties would be limited to renting out three units, bringing them somewhat in line with the scale of traditional bed-and-breakfasts, according to the report.

Those types of rentals would also be limited to one on each side of a block.

Larger-scale operations would be allowed in commercial areas. A homestead exemption would not be required on those properties, but the staff's recommendations would prohibit most properties from using more than a quarter of their units as short-term rentals, with some exceptions such as for portions of Canal Street and Bourbon Street.

City Council members have sought to require owners of commercial properties with short-term rentals to also offer some affordable housing. The planners' report recommends following through on that idea, but it says more study is needed to determine exactly how those rules should work. The planners also recommended imposing fees to benefit affordable housing on any properties that are converted from long-term housing to short-term rentals or any other non-residential use.

+15 New Orleans City Council takes first step toward imposing stricter short-term rental rules The New Orleans City Council took the first step Thursday toward dramatically cutting back on the number of short-term rentals allowed to oper…

The report also recommends doing away with a ban on short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter and rejecting a similar proposed prohibition in the Garden District.

The planners have consistently argued against banning short-term rentals in particular neighborhoods, suggesting that no areas should be singled out for special treatment. In their recommendations to the Planning Commission, the staff said allowing short-term rentals in the French Quarter could also reduce demand in nearby areas such as Treme and Marigny, which have the highest concentrations of short-term rentals in the city.

French Quarter and Garden District neighborhood groups, however, have pointed to current and past moratoriums on hotels and bed-and-breakfasts in their areas and have said those same limits should be extended to short-term rentals.

Bed-and-breakfasts would also be allowed in both neighborhoods if the planners’ recommendations are adopted.