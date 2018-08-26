Efforts by preservationists and music buffs to try to force a Central City church to restore the home of one of the founding fathers of jazz ended on a sour note last week.
A small but dedicated group sought to have a commitment to renovate the former home of cornetist Buddy Bolden included as plans by Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church to transform its nearby fire-ravaged sanctuary into a community center won city approval.
City Councilman Jay H. Banks, however, said there was no legal mechanism to make that happen because the Bolden home is across the street from the church’s former home at First and South Liberty streets.
The crumbling shotgun double might be unassuming, but the musician is widely credited as a founding father of the music that put New Orleans on the world's musical map.
Bolden was born in 1877, a quarter-century before Louis Armstrong, and is considered one of the creators of what came to be known as jazz. His band was popular in New Orleans in the first decade of the 20th century.
For years, debate about the future of his home at 2309 First St. has pitted pastors against preservationists, and Thursday’s council meeting was not short on tense moments.
“We tore down Louis Armstrong’s (birthplace). We tore down his childhood home. After Katrina, we tore down (clarinetist) Sidney Bechet’s home,” jazz historian John McCusker told the council Thursday. “Let’s not stay stuck on stupid. These would be incredible landmarks, and people travel around the world to see them. Let’s put a better face on our city than a dilapidated shotgun duplex which the owners can’t even be bothered to throw some paint on.”
Journalist Michael Tisserand called the home’s condition “criminal neglect.”
After speakers in favor of trying to force Greater St. Stephen into restoring the home spoke, Banks took his turn. The site is in his district, and the council generally defers to the district member on land-use issues.
“The idea of preserving our heritage and our culture is something that’s central to me,” said Banks, who has reigned as King Zulu. “Unlike some of you who spoke, I’m not an outsider. I was born here. Jackson and Annunciation.”
He said that those in favor of preserving the home should reach out to the church, which drew an audible response from the audience.
For years, the church’s leaders have said they would be willing to speak with anyone who has the money or resources to fix up the house. However, offers to do that have been met with silence or rebuffed, preservationists have argued.
Banks said he would work to try to arrange a meeting between the church’s leaders and the preservationists, which drew applause from the audience, but he said the proposed work on the old church must move forward.
“This project is going to take a blighted piece of property off of the blighted list and put it back into commerce for the benefit of the entire community,” Banks said.
Before the council voted 7-0 to approve the work on the former sanctuary, Banks had one final message for those who want to see the Bolden home saved.
“I don’t mean this disrespectfully, but before many of y’all got here, I was already there,” Banks said. “Our culture is critical, it has to be preserved, and I’m committed to making sure we do everything to make that happen.”