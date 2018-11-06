Enthusiasm is high on election day in the New Orleans area, where organizers turnout is being buoyed by the national attention to the mid-term races and voters eager to cast ballots for a constitutional amendment requiring unanimous jury verdicts.

Turnout and requests for rides to the polls have been steady throughout the day and higher than would be typical for a mid-term election in Louisiana, organizers said.

“The enthusiasm is ridiculously high,” said Beth Butler, head organizer for the advocacy organization A Community Voice.

A Community Voice, which is offering free rides to the polls, said about 100 people volunteered to pick up about 75 people who needed a lift to cast their ballot. Possibly reflecting the increased engagement among women that is expected to be a key factor this election cycle, about 90 percent of the volunteers are women.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone who is on line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. A Community Voice will continue to take requests for rides throughout the day at 800-239-7379.

The surge in interest in the election comes despite the fact that there are few hotly contested races that would normally catch the attention of voters.

A chance to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s presidency, and determine control of the House and Senate, have driven a frenzy of enthusiasm nationwide. But none of the members of Louisiana’s House delegation are considered to be in serious danger of losing their seats and the state has no Senate seats up for election.

In the New Orleans area, the bigger question may be how the nationwide results impact the positions of Rep. Steve Scalise, now the third-ranking Republican in the House, and Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, within their own parties.

But voters are, in part, “riding this national wave” as they head to the polls, Butler said.

In addition to the federal races, voters are also casting ballots for Secretary of State and some local races.

Much of the enthusiasm, however, is coming from an unusual source: a ballot measure that would amend the constitution.

Typically such amendments are among the last things on voters’ minds as they head into the polling booth. This year, however, the slate of six amendments includes a change to a Jim Crow-era law that permits juries to reach a verdict in felony cases even when only 10 out of 12 jurors agree.

That provision was put in place during the 1898 state Constitutional Convention whose organizers sought to “perpetuate the supremacy of the Anglo-Saxon race in Louisiana” and continues to disadvantage black defendants to this day, according to an analysis by The Advocate analysis. Only one other state, Oregon, allows for convictions by non-unanimous juries.

The effort to require jury unanimity has drawn bi-partisan support and has been among the most highly visible campaigns in the state in recent months.

“I think it’s been a driver for turnout on one hand and people who you don’t necessarily expect to know about the amendments are talking about it and that’s gratifying,” said Lynda Woolard, statewide field director for the Unanimous Jury Coalition.

Typically, organizers might fear that heavy turnout that does not actually cause any seats to change hands could lead to apathy in future elections.

But the presence of Amendment 2 on the ballot means that there is a tangible, achievable result for voters.

“People need to have some fodder for the fire, and that is the fodder,” Butler said. “When we can change something that so directly connects Louisiana to abject pain and suffering that is really a benchmark.”

Woolard said pro-Amendment 2 organizers are looking beyond just election day and is working to organize those interested in the issue on larger issues of criminal justice reform.

“Maybe Yes on 2 is going to be this eye-opening moment for people that there are big changes we can make,” Woolard said.

Butler said her group is hoping to use the increased engagement to make connections with voters and potential organizers for future campaigns. The next of those will be coming just next month, when New Orleans voters will go to the polls to vote on a change to the city charter that would put a member of the City Council on the Sewerage & Water Board.

“Have to look at that as a turnout election for people who want more democracy and more control over Sewerage and Water Board,” Butler said.