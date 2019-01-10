The New Orleans City Council took the first step toward dramatically cutting back on the number of short-term rentals allowed to operate in the city on Thursday, moving forward with a plan that would require residential properties being rented to tourists have an owner living on site.

A series of proposals for regulating properties rented through sites like Airbnb and Homeaway also includes direction that the price of licenses and per-night fees on short-term rentals high enough to generate at least $20 million a year for an affordable housing fund, though it leaves the details until a later date.

The meeting drew hundreds on both sides of the issue, a mobilization that is expected to continue as the measure moves forward.

The council voted unanimously for a motion championed by Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer containing the main elements of the new regulations on short-term rentals. The resolution to study fees and enforcement passed unanimously.

A final measure, which calls on the City Planning Commission to study whether looser restrictions should be allowed in blighted neighborhoods, passed unanimously as well.

Thursday’s council vote is the first major attempt to revise rules that were put in place in 2017. Those regulations have been criticized by neighborhood groups and affordable housing advocates as being too loose and enabling short-term rentals to displace long-term residents and drive up home prices.

Short-term rental owners, on the other hand, have argued the practice has allowed people to supplement their income.

The approval of the measures on Thursday kicks off a months-long process needed before new rules will be put into effect. That will include a vote before the City Planning Commission and two more votes before the City Council and the rules can be amended at any point in that process.

The most wide-ranging change in the proposed regulations is a rule that would only allow residential properties to be used as short-term rental if they are covered by a homestead exemption to prove that an owner lives on the site.

Owner occupied properties would be allowed to rent out up to three units on the site to tourists.

That provision is aimed at curtailing whole-home rentals in residential areas. Those have proliferated throughout the city in recent years and, in some cases, owners rent out multiple units to tourists that they do not live in.

Non-residentially zoned properties, such as condominium buildings or former corner stores, would fall under a different set of rules. Single condos could be rented out under the same rules as residential properties, while larger-scale projects would be subject to a variety of other regulations that include requirements for security and front-desk services similar to traditional hotels.

A major element of the regulations that has yet to be worked out is what affordable housing provisions will be included in the final regulations. When she initially proposed new short-term rental rules last month, Palmer called for requiring commercial properties to include one unit of affordable housing for every unit that would be rented to tourists.

But others on the council raised concerns that provision was too onerous on developers and would scuttle some projects that were set to include short-term rentals as part of their balance sheet. In the end, the measure the council passed asked the City Planning Commission – which is already studying affordable housing requirements for large developments – to come up with a plan for using short-term rentals to spur affordable housing development.

In a separate measure, the council also urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to come up with plans to improve enforcement of the rules. That could include consolidating short-term rental enforcement into a single city department and imposing requirements on the platforms to share information with the city.

That provision, crafted by Councilman Jason Williams and Councilwoman Helena Moreno, also calls for recommendations on how to raise at least $20 million a year from fees for short-term rentals for a city affordable housing fund.

A final measure approved by the City Council calls for the City Planning Commission to study whether specific areas of the city should be subject to different rules. Various plans the city instructed the Planning Commission to consider include whether the council should be allowed to waive the homestead exemption requirement or allow existing licenses to be grandfathered in for blighted areas to spur development. That report will proceed separately from the main regulations and a report is expected in the next six months.