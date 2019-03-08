Parents looking for child care options this summer can register this Saturday for camps provided by the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and its partners.
Summer jobs are also available for teenagers who schedule appointments with that city agency.
In all, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has committed more than $1.9 million to summer programming this year, up from $1.1 million City Hall spent last year, officials said.
Parents will be able to sign students up at five locations: Behrman Recreation Center at 2529 Gen. Meyer Avenue in Algiers; Milne Recreation Center at 5420 Franklin Avenue in Gentilly; Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center at 4300 St. Claude Avenue in the St. Claude area; Joe W. Brown Recreation Center at 5601 Read Boulevard in New Orleans East; and Lyons Recreation Center at 624 Louisiana Avenue in the Irish Channel.
Registration is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About 40 youth camps will serve more than 3,500 children this summer between the ages of four and 12. Summer camps will offer activities such as field trips to the Audubon Zoo, the Aquarium of the Americas and to NORD pools for water-safety lessons. Parents may visit NORD’s website, at nordc.org, for a full list of camp offerings and instructions on what to bring to register students.
Meanwhile, the city is offering teen career camps, camp counseling jobs, internships and other jobs for teens and young adults between the ages of 13 and 21. Those interested can schedule an appointment online at nola.gov/nolayouthworks. Space is limited, and applicants are encouraged to apply early. Applicants must bring all required documents to their appointments.
Local businesses are encouraged to help City Hall meet its goal of providing paid job experiences for all eligible and interested youth. Prospective employers can learn more about the program by visiting www.nola.gov/nolayouthworks, emailing nolayouth@nola.gov or by calling the City’s Office of Workforce Development at (504) 658-4534.