The investigators examining Entergy New Orleans' role in a scheme to pay actors to support plans for a new power plant will get another month and a half to finish their work, the City Council decided Thursday.

On the case are the lead prosecutor in the federal corruption case against former Mayor Ray Nagin, Matt Coman, and other lawyers from Coman's current firm of Sher, Garner Cahill, Richter, Klein & Hilbert.

The council also agreed in June to tap retired Criminal District Court Judge Calvin Johnson for the work, which began in August.

Though the council initially assigned the team a September deadline, council staffers had suggested the date could be moved.

Members approved a new Oct. 19 deadline on Thursday, at investigators' request.

At issue in the probe is whether Entergy -- which is regulated by the council -- knew that its contractors would pay actors to praise the utility's plans for a new power plant in New Orleans East at two council meetings this year.

Entergy contractor The Hawthorn Group of Virginia worked with a subcontractor called Crowds on Demand, a California firm that specializes in "PR stunts," to find the professional actors, Entergy has admitted.

But the utility claimed to not know of that partnership, or that people would be paid, though it did say that it paid Hawthorn to recruit specific numbers of supporters who would speak at council meetings.

Emails under review by investigators also show that the utility tried to keep its role in turning out supporters a secret.

Also at issue is whether and when Entergy has hired Hawthorn for similar work in past City Council proceedings. The utility has repeatedly declined to answer that question and did not initially turn over documents detailing such partnerships.

Entergy sought to build a new gas-fired power plant to replace the steam-generated plant in the East that it closed in 2016. It said the plant was a needed and efficient local power source, a view the council endorsed when it approved the plan 6-1 in March.

But clean-energy advocates said Entergy should rely less on fossil fuels and more on renewable energy sources. And revelations of paid actors in May sparked public outcry and roiled the whole process.

After those reports surfaced, parent company Entergy Corp. demoted Charles Rice, the former chief of its New Orleans arm, to a position in that company's legal department. The company has also taken other steps to address public criticisms.

The pending council investigation is separately relevant to an Orleans Parish Civil District Court lawsuit that seeks to nullify the council's March decision on the plant. Judge Piper Griffin has said she will not rule on whether the council violated the state's open meetings law, as plaintiffs in that suit contend, until the probe into the use of actors is finished.