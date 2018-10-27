Whoever wins the House District 90 seat on the north shore left vacant earlier this year by Greg Cromer's election as mayor of Slidell won't have much time to make a mark in Baton Rouge. Only a year is left in the term.
But the prospect of an open legislative seat has drawn four eager contenders in the Nov. 6 election. They are attorneys Brian Glorioso and Sean Morrison; John Raymond, a pastor and general manager of a Christian radio station; and Mary DuBuisson, a former small business owner and Cromer's former legislative assistant.
The candidates in the Slidell-area district are focusing on similar issues, like education and economic development. But the three Republicans and one Democrat are mainly running on their credentials.
If no one wins a majority in the primary, as seems likely, there will be a runoff Dec. 8.
Mary DuBuisson
DuBuisson, 64, a Republican, ran Slidell Cleaners with her husband until Hurricane Katrina. She's spent the past eight years as Cromer's legislative assistant, which she said makes her familiar with people in state government as well as the district's constituents.
"I bring to the table a very small learning curve," she said. "I'll hit the ground running."
Cromer recruited her to work for him, DuBuisson said, and she bristles at comments from other camps describing her as a secretary. Her former boss respected and sought her opinion on issues, she said. Two people on the campaign trail have told her they thought she was the incumbent, she said.
But she credits Cromer as a lawmaker who could bring people with opposing views together, an example that she hopes to follow.
Her decision to run was prompted in part by a breast cancer diagnosis during Cromer's run for mayor, she said. "It makes you evaluate: Where do you go from here?" she said.
In business and in civic affairs, she hasn't shied away from taking on leadership roles in male-dominated sectors. She was the first female member of the Slidell Noon Lions Club and the Dry Cleaning Association of New Orleans, both of which ruffled some feathers, she said.
DuBuisson said that if elected, she would focus on public safety, including flood protection; economic development; infrastructure; and education.
Brian Glorioso
Glorioso, 44, is managing partner of the Slidell-based law firm he founded with two friends and holds the same position with a title company and a real estate investment and development firm.
He said he has represented diverse clients and handled complex litigation, representing small businesses all over the state. As a trained mediator, he has skills in helping reach consensus, he said, and as a lawyer, he can argue effectively. "It's what I do for a living," he said.
Glorioso said he never harbored political ambitions but is running because of his frustration with state government. "All the special sessions last year wasted all those taxpayer dollars to end up where we started," he said.
Louisiana hasn't elected qualified people, he said, adding that it's a financial sacrifice for people who are qualified and successful to serve in public office.
Although there's another attorney in the race who can claim the same skill set, Glorioso draws a sharp distinction. "I'm a conservative Republican" whose views are more consistent with the values of most residents of the district, he said.
If elected, he said, he would work to improve the state's business climate by reviewing statutory financial dedications and business taxes. He's also stressing the need to revitalize education and keep the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students and said he would oppose all new taxes.
Sean Morrison
Morrison, 37, is the lone Democrat running in a strongly Republican parish. But Morrison, chairman of the St. Tammany Democratic Parish Executive Committee, expects high turnout and points to efforts by the Democratic committee to turn out the vote.
He also thinks voters want change and are dissatisfied with state government over the last 10 years. He's drawing support from independent voters but also from some Republicans, he said.
Morrison, who began his legal career as a war crimes prosecutor in Sierra Leone, has worked mainly in government, which he touts as a strength. He said he helped clean up the scandal-ridden Mississippi Department of Marine Resources as a special assistant attorney general in that state.
Morrison said he's seen how badly written laws can hamper government's ability to work for people. Most inefficiencies begin with the Legislature, he said, adding that all state agencies know what needs to be fixed, whether it's a few words in enabling legislation or an obsolete provision.
Morrison is focusing on education, economic development and health care. He's calling for better funding for K-12 education, including raising teacher pay, and solid higher education, including a community college for Slidell. He also stressed the need to depoliticize health care decisions, saying that Medicaid expansion has helped more than 18,000 people in St. Tammany Parish.
"Business does not come to a state infamous for poor education," he said. "The result is that we are forced to give larger and larger tax incentives to attract even modest jobs growth."
John Raymond
Raymond, 56, is pastor of New Horizons Church, a nondenominational congregation of about 500 people in Slidell, and general manager of The Bridge, a Christian radio station.
But Raymond, who is also vice chairman of the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee, can claim the most unusual entry on his résumé: He was a Season 5 contestant on "Survivor," though he was quickly voted off.
"I saw a bunch of people playing in the woods (on TV) and said, 'Why am I not on this?' " he said, describing himself as an avid outdoorsman.
"I believe the Lord has been preparing me for this for the last half century," Raymond said of his candidacy, pointing to the diversity of his background, business expertise and leadership credentials. "I have the skills to navigate the rapids of the State Capitol," he said.
He said he has shown the ability to get a job done, from founding a church in his kitchen to starting a Christian school "out of thin air" and building a radio station "from scratch."
Raymond said he had never harbored any political aspirations, but Cromer, a member of his church, persuaded him to run. "I've always felt called to use any influence I had to advance Christian conservative principles in business, mission or any part of life," Raymond said. "If this helps the most people I can in the short time I'm living on Earth, I'm willing to do it."
His goals as a lawmaker would be to reduce the size of government, enact policies that encourage economic growth and job creation, and pass legislation to end abortion in the state.
Candidacy challenge
Raymond was the target of a lawsuit challenging his residency in the district — a suit that was thrown out of court twice on technical grounds.
Raymond insists he does live in the district, having moved to a rented condominium in Slidell from Lacombe in May or June 2017, just over the required year before qualifying. He discounts claims that he has not really moved as "dirty gossip" trying to derail his candidacy.
He changed his voter registration, driver's license and passport at the time of his move, he said, and also pays taxes from the Slidell address. He called it "silly" to question the timing of address changes on other paperwork, such as for his companies, for which he did not change the address until June of this year.
He removed the homestead exemption from his house in Lacombe, which he still owns, on Oct. 19, 2017.
But DuBuisson said that if she is elected, her first bill would be aimed at making candidates do more to demonstrate their residency and "prove where they put their head on the pillow at night."