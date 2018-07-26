Three New Orleans law firms have filed a lawsuit on behalf of residents affected by noxious odors coming from the Jefferson Parish Landfill.
The filing in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, for which the lawyers are seeking class-action status, names as defendants Jefferson Parish and five corporate entities that handle the landfill's contracted operations.
One of the law firms separately filed a request for a permanent injunction forcing the parish to bring the odors under control.
The Waggaman landfill has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as residents on both sides of the Mississippi River have complained about an intermittent odor that burns their eyes, noses and throats.
The complaints have been centered in the Harahan and River Ridge area on the east bank, though they have also been reported in the immediate vicinity of the west bank landfill.
The state Department of Environmental Quality has said that tests indicate that methane and hydrogen sulfide gases appear to be coming from the area where the Jefferson Parish Landfill and two adjacent landfills owned by River Birch, a private company, are located.
Jefferson Parish officials have acknowledged there are problems with liquid and gas collection at the parish-owned site and have promised that damaged and antiquated equipment there will be replaced.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jefferson Parish resident George Ictech-Bendeck, claims the smells the defendants were legally obligated to contain began to cause problems for residents offsite on Aug. 1 and "are asserted to likely continue into the foreseeable future."
Val Exnicios, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, said it is not yet clear how many residents might join the suit, but he noted that complaints have been coming from a wide swath of the parish.
He said there were 2,300 complaints on a Facebook page created by residents in April.
The suit says the parish is liable for unspecified damages as the owner of the landfill and issuer of all contracts.
The suit claims Louisiana Regional Landfill Co., and its parent company, Waste Connections Inc., are liable as the landfill's main contract operator.
It says another contractor, APTIM Corp., has mismanaged the gas and liquid collection systems, exacerbating the "noxious odors" coming from the landfill.
A spokesman for Jefferson Parish declined comment, citing a policy of not discussing pending litigation.
Judge Stephen Grefer will consider the request for class-action status.
The request for the injunction will go before Judge Stephen Enright, who will hold a hearing on whether to grant it. If he does, Enright would set the standards and time frame for when the odor must be eliminated and establish the penalty for failing to meet those conditions.