The death toll for animals at the Audubon Zoo rose Sunday to eight — including the zoo's last alpaca — following attacks Saturday morning by a jaguar that escaped from his enclosure.

That number includes all five of the zoo’s alpacas, two foxes and one emu, with one of the alpacas and one of the foxes dying Sunday from their wounds. The other animals died Saturday.

The only other animal that was attacked, a fox named Rusty, survived and is recovering.

No people were injured.

The zoo reopened to an apparently normal weekend crowd Sunday after being closed to the public Saturday because of the attacks.

The jaguar exhibit remained empty, though, as zoo officials decided to remove both jaguars living there for the time being, including 3-year-old Valerio, the male who escaped. He remained sedated Sunday as veterinarians checked to see if he picked up any injuries during his time outside the exhibit.

A spokeswoman for the zoo said the jaguar will soon return to his enclosure and will “100 percent not be euthanized.”

The zoo's general curator, Joel Hamilton, said Saturday that Valerio “was just doing what jaguars do.”

A zoo employee discovered the escape about 7:20 a.m. Saturday, before the zoo was open to the public, according to a zoo statement. The employee sounded the alarm and locked himself in a building while a response team located the jaguar and shot it with a tranquilizer dart.

An ongoing investigation showed “the roof of the (jaguar) habitat was compromised,” allowing Valerio to escape, the Audubon statement said. The zoo said zookeeper error is not suspected.

"The safety of our guests and our staff and our animals is our No. 1 priority, and we take this situation very seriously," said Kyle Burks, vice president and managing director for the zoo. "We are working to investigate everything that happened so we can prevent anything like this from happening ever again."

Zookeepers were not available to talk Sunday as many of them are still shocked by what happened, the spokeswoman said, and the zoo has brought in grief counselors to help them deal with the incident.

Ron Forman, CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute, during a news conference Saturday called the escape and attacks “the biggest tragedy we've had" at the zoo but reassured the public that they shouldn’t be concerned.

“The zoo, it’s been here for 100 years,” Forman said. “In that time period, we’ve had over 100 million visitors to the zoo. We’ve never had an incident like that before. So I think statistically, there’s nothing to worry about the safety of coming to the zoo.”

Research of archived Times-Picayune reports via LexisNexis shows five incidents of animals escaping at the zoo since 1992, but none of those involved injuries to other animals or humans.

Saturday’s jaguar escape didn’t seem to bother Michael Matrood or hundreds of other visitors Sunday. Matrood said he had bought tickets to go the zoo Saturday, but he was allowed to use them Sunday after the Saturday closure.

“We’re from Baton Rouge, so we came down for the weekend for my birthday,” Matrood said. “We had a good time.”

His son 4-year-old Cruz also said he had a good time.

Cruz said his favorite animal was the “baby jaguar.” His father said that is more correctly known as a bobcat.