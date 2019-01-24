The redevelopment of Charity Hospital in New Orleans is expected to be formally green-lit on Friday when the LSU Board of Supervisors votes on a preliminary agreement with a developer selected last year.

The board, which will be meeting in Shreveport, will vote on a agreement with 1532 Tulane Partners that would allow the firm to go in and examine the long-vacant building in detail before moving forward with a $245 million plan to convert the complex into residential units, research labs, and Tulane University offices.

1532 Tulane was selected to redevelop the former public hospital last fall by a committee convened by the LSU Real Estate And Facilities Foundation, which the university tasked with leading the effort.

If the board approves the agreement, it will kick off a six to 12 month due diligence period that will allow 1532 Tulane to take stock of the building. The firm will have to put down a $100,000 non-refundable deposit for the first six months and a $50,000 deposit for every three months afterward.

After the due diligence period is over, the university, foundation and developer will have to agree to a final lease for the building before any work can begin.

LSU anticipates the lease may end up slightly more lucrative to the state than the initial offer made by the developers. Documents explaining the deal to the board of supervisors say 1532 Tulane will provide an upfront lease payment of $11.85 million in the first year after the lease is signed -- about $850,000 more than the firm had originally proposed. The company will also provide $250,000 a year for the duration of the 99-year lease, the same amount it promised in its proposal.

Charity Hospital has been vacant since its basement flooded during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It was replaced by the new University Medical Center complex in Mid-City after the storm.

Other proposals have been made for redeveloping the site, though those plans did not pan out.