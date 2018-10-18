New Orleans on Thursday joined the growing list of governments suing drug companies for the costs of dealing with the nation's opioid crisis.
The suit was filed in Civil District Court.
New Orleans and other governments around the country are seeking compensation for the human and financial costs of opioid addiction and overdoses.
"We are going to do everything in our power to insist those who have profited from creating this crisis play a major role in addressing the costs to fix it,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release late Thursday announcing the suit. “Addiction has had a terrible impact on the lives of our residents, and the wraparound services that are so desperately needed come at a cost."
Deaths connected to the opioid crisis have surged in New Orleans as addiction has become an increasingly serious problem across the country. There were 219 apparently accidental drug-related deaths in the city last year and 211 the year before, more than twice the number in 2015.
“The opioid mortality rate is higher than deaths from stroke, cancer, gunshot wounds and nearly every other chronic disease,” city Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said in the news release.
Governments around the country have filed suits on similar grounds in recent years, including the Louisiana Department of Health, the cities of Baton Rouge and Covington, and sheriff’s offices across the state.
The suits generally allege that drug companies pressured doctors to prescribe opioids despite knowing the dangers of addiction and argue that the companies should be held responsible for covering costs associated with the crisis, including medical treatments and emergency responses.
New Orleans Emergency Medical Services has had to administer treatments of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, more than 1,000 times so far this year, Avegno said.
“The availability of drug treatment programs has simply been unable to keep pace with the growing need. Funding for long-term, comprehensive substance abuse treatment is scarce, and options for those who need it most are limited,” Avegno said.
In addition to EMS crews, the city has also equipped New Orleans Police Department officers and staff at its public libraries with naloxone.
A copy of the city’s suit was not immediately available. The case will be handled by the City Attorney’s Office and Walter Leger Jr., a private attorney who represents other governments suing drug companies over the opioid crisis and who was involved in similar cases against big tobacco companies and against BP after the Gulf oil spill. Leger is the father of state Rep. Walt Leger III.
Exactly how much the city is seeking in the suit will become clearer as the case moves forward.
"This is a powerful step to hold accountable those who helped begin this tragic scenario," Councilwoman Helena Moreno said in a statement. "While these companies have profited, our community has been burdened with a terrible cost — both human and financial."