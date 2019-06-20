New Orleans officials are planning to ask voters to allow them to issue $500 million in bonds over the next five years to pay for a wide range of projects including affordable housing and upgrades to streets, bridges and the city's drainage infrastructure.
The specific projects to be funded by the bonds will be determined over the coming years, but the program will also include $10 million earmarked solely for maintenance and repairs, Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said.
Issuing bonds requires the approval of the voters, who will be asked to weigh in on whether to approve the plan in November.
The City Council on Thursday formally started the process of putting two issues on the ballot — a $500 million package of infrastructure bonds and $10 million in bonds for maintenance — by unanimously approving a measure to formally call that election at the council's July 25 meeting.
The entire program will be funded through an existing 25-mill property tax dedicated to paying off city bonds.
The bonds will be used for some mix of affordable housing, major and minor street improvements and enhancements such as landscaping, fixing bridges, improving parks and recreational facilities, buying equipment, and work on public buildings, libraries and museums, Montaño said.
The exact details of how the money will be split up and how much will be spent on what will be determined down the road. The administration is not committing money to specific projects at this point to allow it maximum flexibility, Montaño said.
The use of city bonds to build affordable housing that would be owned by the city is a new approach for New Orleans. The city’s bond attorneys have said that it would be the only municipality in Louisiana to fund such projects that way, Montaño said.
Asked how much could potentially be put into that effort, he said, “Millions. It has to be millions.”
“We’re excited to try this out and focus on a priority” of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s, Montaño said.
The bond proposal will mark a change from past practices in other ways as well.
Under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, many expenditures on equipment and repairs were done through the city’s yearly operating budget, where it divvies up the revenue it brings in each year.
Montaño has said he wants to move some of that spending to the capital budget, funded through bonds, to allow those costs to be paid off over a longer time period. That would free up more money for the city’s immediate needs.
The $10 million specifically set aside for maintenance will ensure there is money to repair the projects that are built, Montaño said.