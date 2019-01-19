When former federal narcotics agent Chad Scott walks into a New Orleans federal courtroom Tuesday to face trial on perjury and obstruction of justice charges, prosecutors will have to finally begin showing their hand after a secretive, three-year investigation that has roiled the federal law enforcement community and upended more than a dozen major federal drug cases.

Scott, 50, a chiseled, blond water-ski champion who was also a star agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, is at the center of the maelstrom. He faces seven counts of perjury, obstruction and falsification of government records. A second trial in which Scott will face four other charges, including conspiracy and stealing suspects' property for personal use, is set for October.

The second trial will also include Rodney Gemar, a former Hammond police officer who was a member of Scott's task force. Gemar faces six counts, most of them related to illegally taking the property of suspects.

Both trials stem from acts Scott allegedly committed while leading a Metairie-based drug task force that regularly made major busts along the busy Interstate 12 corridor, a major route for drugs traveling up from Mexico through Houston and on to the East Coast.

Two members of Scott's task force — former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies Johnny Domingue and Karl Newman — have already pleaded guilty to taking money and drugs from witnesses. Both are in custody awaiting sentencing after Scott and Gemar are tried. Newman is expected to testify against Scott. It's unclear if Domingue will be called as a witness.

Scott has been a major focus of the investigation from the get-go, in part because of federal authorities' alarm at the prospect of a rogue agent. While much of the investigation has focused on whether members of the task force have enriched themselves by shaking down suspects, Scott's first trial will focus on whether he cut corners in his zeal to make cases that would stick. His second trial does include allegations that he helped himself to other people's property.

The first trial centers on allegations related to a drug trafficker named Frederick Brown. Two counts concern a truck that Brown surrendered to Scott, possibly because Scott liked it and wanted to use it. According to the government, Brown gave Scott the truck in Houston, but Scott reported seizing it in Metairie. If he had correctly reported seizing the truck in Houston, it would have gone to that city's DEA branch office rather than the New Orleans one where Scott was based.

The other five counts in the first trial revolve around the government's claim that Scott perjured himself in court hearings concerning a defendant named Jorge Perralta, and that he tried to persuade Brown to lie under oath as well. Scott is also accused of testifying under oath that Brown had volunteered that Perralta had been present at those transactions, when Scott knew that he hadn't.

Perralta was convicted of trafficking cocaine and heroin in 2016. But the conviction was later tossed at the government's request as fallout from the Scott investigation spread.

If convicted, Scott faces a maximum of 10 years on each of the three obstruction counts and five years on each of the perjury counts, though federal sentencing guidelines would likely recommend a much shorter sentence.

His trial will also begin the highly unusual spectacle of a federal law enforcement officer being prosecuted by those he formerly called colleagues.

"It's a rare, rare event," said Harry Rosenberg, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, which includes New Orleans. "I cannot remember in the last couple of decades a federal agent prosecuted in federal court in New Orleans."

The last federal law enforcement agent prosecuted in New Orleans was Daron Council, an FBI agent charged in 1997 with taking bribes, according to news reports. Council later pleaded guilty, so he never went to trial.

The Scott case has been unusual from its inception.

It began as an investigation by Louisiana State Police into whether Domingue was stealing drugs and then trying to resell them on the black market. A search of Domingue's Livingston Parish apartment turned up drugs taken from DEA evidence lockers, court documents said. Newman was arrested as well, and prosecutors alleged that he routinely took drugs, often for personal use. The arrest of the two deputies prompted strict policy changes within the DEA to tighten procedures related to assigning officers to the task force and the handling of evidence.

Soon after Newman's arrest, federal authorities took over, with a raft of agencies — including the FBI, Department of Justice Inspector General and the DEA's Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigates allegations against agents — taking part in the inquiry.

To avoid any possible taint, the investigations were not overseen by lawyers from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District, which is based in New Orleans and has prosecuted most of the cases investigated by the task force. Instead, attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section in Washington, D.C., were brought in to oversee the probe.

The case has proceeded in strict secrecy as agents ran down leads and checked on Scott's old cases going back decades, putting about a dozen others on hold while the investigation proceeded. In a couple of instances, authorities took the rare step of throwing out convictions or guilty pleas.

In one of those cases, a man who had pleaded guilty to his role in a Hammond-area shootout was allowed to withdraw a guilty plea, after which the feds dropped the case against him and two co-defendants. Two of the three have since pleaded guilty in state court. One case is still pending.

In another case, a man who pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine was allowed to go free.

Most of the investigators' moves were hidden, with court documents filed under seal and other federal agents kept in the dark. One time the investigation surfaced in public was in December 2016, when dozens of FBI agents descended on the Hammond Police Department and the Hammond office of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, with whom Scott had a close professional relationship. During the ensuing search, which lasted nearly 24 hours, the agents seized computers and phones, but refused to say anything else about what they found. Edwards was never implicated in the probe.

Ten months after that raid, Scott and Gemar were indicted on a total of 13 counts. Scott faced counts of perjury, obstruction, conspiracy and falsification of government records and conversion of government property to personal use. Gemar faced conversion and other counts. Months later, a superseding indictment added a single count to Scott's total.

Since then, Scott's defense lawyer, Matthew Coman, who prosecuted some of Scott's cases as an assistant U.S. attorney, has chipped away at the government's case, accusing prosecutors of misconduct and hiding evidence in a document dump that totaled some 200 gigabytes and more than 900,000 pages of material. He also urged the judge to split the 14 counts into three trials, winning a partial victory when U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo divided it into two separate trials. Gemar will be tried along with Scott in the second trial.

The prosecution has also had some turnover. Diidri Robinson and Antonio Pozos, the two federal prosecutors originally overseeing the case, have both left the Department of Justice for private practice. The case has now fallen to prosecutors Charles Miracle and Timothy Duree. The pair have signaled that they intend to pursue the case aggressively: They have not offered Scott a plea deal.

The federal courthouse is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday morning, with opening statements to follow.